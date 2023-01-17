ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

82-year-old man killed in Minooka house fire

An 82-year-old man died following a house fire in Minooka on Monday. It happened in the 4600 block of Shady Oaks Road at around 8 in the evening. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says that Doit Ross, of Minooka, died at Morris Hospital from his injuries about two hours after the fire started.
MINOOKA, IL
fox32chicago.com

St. Charles townhome fire causes $30K in damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire that broke out at a townhome in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday left nobody injured, but did cause $30,000 in damage. Around 10:21 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a townhome located in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Coal City Man Arrested After Injuring Child With Knife During Domestic Incident

A Coal City man who has been to prison numerous times was arrested by the Coal City Police Department after a domestic altercation at a house in the 100 block of South Vermillion Street around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. The Coal City Police Department said 30-year-old Nathaniel Tvrz got into an argument with a female household member at the aforementioned address. During the altercation, Tvrz allegedly shoved the female, who was able to escape the house and went to a neighbor’s house.
COAL CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wivr1017.com

Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais

The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
WGNtv.com

ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza

AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found

Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor who failed to do work they paid for

WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy