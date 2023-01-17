Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
82-year-old man killed in Minooka house fire
An 82-year-old man died following a house fire in Minooka on Monday. It happened in the 4600 block of Shady Oaks Road at around 8 in the evening. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says that Doit Ross, of Minooka, died at Morris Hospital from his injuries about two hours after the fire started.
fox32chicago.com
St. Charles townhome fire causes $30K in damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire that broke out at a townhome in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday left nobody injured, but did cause $30,000 in damage. Around 10:21 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a townhome located in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's squad car damaged in crash following chase
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase that led to a crash involving a squad car in St. Charles Friday morning. No injuries were reported and police say they have a lead on a suspect who fled the area on foot. The crash happened at around 6:30. The...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
WSPY NEWS
Coal City Man Arrested After Injuring Child With Knife During Domestic Incident
A Coal City man who has been to prison numerous times was arrested by the Coal City Police Department after a domestic altercation at a house in the 100 block of South Vermillion Street around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. The Coal City Police Department said 30-year-old Nathaniel Tvrz got into an argument with a female household member at the aforementioned address. During the altercation, Tvrz allegedly shoved the female, who was able to escape the house and went to a neighbor’s house.
fox32chicago.com
Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
Woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
Chicago woman killed in crash involving semi on Interstate 88, Illinois State Police say
A Chicago woman was killed in a crash on the Interstate 88 early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
wivr1017.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais
The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash in Willow Springs closes portion of 79th Street
A rollover crash in Willow Springs left 79th Street closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road. An SUV is still on it's side in the roadway as EMS crews survey the situation.
WGNtv.com
ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza
AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Central Illinois Proud
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor who failed to do work they paid for
WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs
(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
