Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: ‘Old man’ LeBron drops 48 on Rockets
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) “Old man” LeBron drops 48 on...
NBA says Joel Embiid didn't foul Russell Westbrook at end of Lakers-76ers game
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three games in a row after dropping Sunday night’s contest to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. The decisive play came at the end of the fourth quarter when, with the Lakers down by one point, Russell Westbrook looked to attack against Joel Embiid, only to have his game-winning attempt blocked by forward Georges Niang.
Darvin Ham Takes A Shot At LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Others On His Team Who Don't Make 3-Point Shots
Darvin Ham hilariously stated that the Los Angeles Lakers need players who can make some three-pointers and not just take them.
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers
The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
10 Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Right Now
Los Angeles Lakers are still in the playoff race. They can be even better if they land a good shooter before the February trade deadline. These are the perfect candidates to join the Purple and Gold.
NBA
Detroit Pistons standout Cade Cunningham reports no pain one month after season-ending surgery on left leg
PARIS – Cade Cunningham is in great spirits. For the first time in his young life, he is of enjoying the historic city of Paris where the Detroit Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. He spent Tuesday morning with the team at the Eiffel Tower, which he is already calling “a cool memory.”
NBA
Quick Trip To The Mile High City As The Trail Blazers Face The Nuggets
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-22) at DENVER NUGGETS (30-13) Jan. 17, 2023 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the fourth and final time of the regular season on Jan. 17 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by...
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
NBA
Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return
Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
NBA
Dame Changes Up And A Sitdown With GP2 On The Brief Case podcast
Greetings from North Portland, where I'll thankfully be spending the better part of the next two weeks. And with the Trail Blazers beginning their longest homestand of the season, it was just the right time to record the 18th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
"We Are Perfectly Imperfect" | Jazz Look To Keep The Good Vibes Alive Against The Clippers On Wednesday
With the NBA trade deadline lurking in early February, Utah was entering a stretch where 10 of their 12 games were at home. And with their future unsettled as to whether or not they'll be sellers or buyers at the deadline — it could go either way depending on who you ask — those games were going to be what determined the final two months of the season.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
'Throw it Down with Bill Walton' alternate game telecast to debut on NBA League Pass in NBA App
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the launch of “Throw it Down with Bill Walton,” an alternative game telecast hosted by NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Team member and legendary broadcaster Bill Walton that will stream exclusively on NBA League Pass via the new NBA App. The first telecast will debut Monday, Jan. 23 for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers game at 10 p.m. ET.
NBA
Home Sweet Home For The Trail Blazers As They Welcome In the 76ers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-23) vs PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (28-16) Jan. 19, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Philadelphia will meet for the first time of the regular season on Jan. 19 in Portland. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder
The Pacers (23-22) continue their four-game road trip and will try to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Indiana is coming off a 132-119 loss in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Blue & Gold matched their...
