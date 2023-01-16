ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBC Sports

Three things to Know: ‘Old man’ LeBron drops 48 on Rockets

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) “Old man” LeBron drops 48 on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA says Joel Embiid didn't foul Russell Westbrook at end of Lakers-76ers game

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three games in a row after dropping Sunday night’s contest to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. The decisive play came at the end of the fourth quarter when, with the Lakers down by one point, Russell Westbrook looked to attack against Joel Embiid, only to have his game-winning attempt blocked by forward Georges Niang.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers

The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
CHICAGO, IL
sportingalert.com

[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return

Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Dame Changes Up And A Sitdown With GP2 On The Brief Case podcast

Greetings from North Portland, where I'll thankfully be spending the better part of the next two weeks. And with the Trail Blazers beginning their longest homestand of the season, it was just the right time to record the 18th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

"We Are Perfectly Imperfect" | Jazz Look To Keep The Good Vibes Alive Against The Clippers On Wednesday

With the NBA trade deadline lurking in early February, Utah was entering a stretch where 10 of their 12 games were at home. And with their future unsettled as to whether or not they'll be sellers or buyers at the deadline — it could go either way depending on who you ask — those games were going to be what determined the final two months of the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA

'Throw it Down with Bill Walton' alternate game telecast to debut on NBA League Pass in NBA App

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the launch of “Throw it Down with Bill Walton,” an alternative game telecast hosted by NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Team member and legendary broadcaster Bill Walton that will stream exclusively on NBA League Pass via the new NBA App. The first telecast will debut Monday, Jan. 23 for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers game at 10 p.m. ET.
NBA

Home Sweet Home For The Trail Blazers As They Welcome In the 76ers

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-23) vs PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (28-16) Jan. 19, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Philadelphia will meet for the first time of the regular season on Jan. 19 in Portland. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder

The Pacers (23-22) continue their four-game road trip and will try to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Indiana is coming off a 132-119 loss in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Blue & Gold matched their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

