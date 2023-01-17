The Confess Project of America, "America's First Mental Health Awareness Movement" that trains barbers in Black communities to be Mental Health Advocates announced today that they are officially launching their Beauty Coalition on Monday, January 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at the Health and Style Institute (HSI) at 2450 Piedmont Rd, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30324. The purpose of the Beauty Coalition is to continue to raise Mental Health Awareness for the Black community in the place where Black women have always felt comfortable - in the beauty salon. Trained members of the Beauty Coalition will be armed with Mental Health Advocate tools and techniques to better serve their clients and ultimately have a positive impact on their communities.

