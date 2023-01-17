Read full article on original website
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Tommy Nobis Center Welcomes New Board Members
Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently added Debbie Pike and Randy Hain to their board of directors. Debbie Pike is CEO of Meritage Restaurant Group, a family-owned company, and JG & Company where she provides strategic and branding consulting...
metroatlantaceo.com
CobbWorks Receives $700,000 in Funding for Incumbent Worker Program
CobbWorks has received the WorkSource Georgia QUEST Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant. This project will strengthen and expand strategic partnerships to support the advancement of building talent pipelines in high demand high wage industries. The project will target historically marginalized and underserved populations who have been disproportionately impacted. Implementing several...
metroatlantaceo.com
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
metroatlantaceo.com
Fricke & Associates Announces Relocation to Gwinnett County
Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.
metroatlantaceo.com
Somers to Serve as 2023 ACVB Chair
Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Bob Somers as its chair in 2023. Somers is senior vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines. “Bob’s extensive experience in the travel industry, combined with his leadership skills, makes him the ideal choice to chair our...
metroatlantaceo.com
Clearwave Fiber to Hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber, an Internet service provider with more than 600 associates, opens an office location this month in Conyers at 1510 Klondike Road, inside the Summit Grove Office Park. A grand opening celebration and commemorative ribbon cutting will take place at the office location on Tuesday, January 24 at 1:30...
metroatlantaceo.com
Interim Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Nadine Williams Named Sole Finalist for the Role
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted on Thursday, January 12 to select Nadine Williams as the sole finalist for the position of Director of Registration and Elections. The decision follows a national search over the past several months to identify a leader for the Elections Department in...
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Johns Creek Kicks Off 192-Acre Town Center Vision and Plan
The unanimous rezoning approval of Medley, Toro Development Company’s (TDC’s) 42-acre mixed-use destination, by the Johns Creek City Council heralds an important anchor for the City’s Town Center Vision and Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan establishes and prioritizes redevelopment of the 192-acre Town Center area surrounding City Hall, weaving together quality housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Non-Profit Receives $40,000 Grant From Kohl's
Purple Pansies today announced it received a $40,000 grant from Kohl’s to help make a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer through humanitarian assistance and research funding. Purple Pansies raises money to help metro Atlanta families with financial grants directly. These grants help families...
University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges
Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College will have new leaders starting Feb. 1.
Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
Resident-turned-activist Christie Lynn had high hopes of mobilizing community support for de-annexing portions of Mablet...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor's Funding for New AFRD Equipment Approved by City Council
The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn Aerial Support vehicles. “As Atlanta continues to grow,...
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space
At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
metroatlantaceo.com
Announcing The Recipients Of The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over S36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
buckhead.com
Developer Goes Head To Head With Mary Norwood In A Pivotal Tuxedo Park Subdivision Proposal
Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park has long sought to draw a line in the sand against subdividing lots in the neighborhood. But a local developer is trying again, and it is a showdown that may be a defining moment for both sides. Benecki Homes is seeking to subdivide 3655 Tuxedo Road,...
Comments / 0