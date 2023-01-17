Read full article on original website
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
metroatlantaceo.com
Somers to Serve as 2023 ACVB Chair
Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Bob Somers as its chair in 2023. Somers is senior vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines. “Bob’s extensive experience in the travel industry, combined with his leadership skills, makes him the ideal choice to chair our...
metroatlantaceo.com
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Atlanta Seeks Comments on Future of Community Media
The City of Atlanta is issuing a Request for Information to seek public input on the future of community media in Atlanta. The City also announced it will hold two public meetings on the topic in the coming weeks. Through its Request for Information, the City is inviting members of...
metroatlantaceo.com
Brian Johnson Joins Fischer Homes
Top 30 U.S. home builder Fischer Homes announces Brian Johnson as Sales Manager for the company’s Atlanta division. Johnson supports the company in his new role by recruiting sales staff, hiring agents and training the sales team for the Atlanta division. “Brian has over two decades of experience in...
metroatlantaceo.com
Tommy Nobis Center Welcomes New Board Members
Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently added Debbie Pike and Randy Hain to their board of directors. Debbie Pike is CEO of Meritage Restaurant Group, a family-owned company, and JG & Company where she provides strategic and branding consulting...
metroatlantaceo.com
Announcing The Recipients Of The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over S36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
metroatlantaceo.com
Fricke & Associates Announces Relocation to Gwinnett County
Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.
metroatlantaceo.com
Goodwill of North Georgia CEO Keith Parker to Keynote DeKalb Chamber 85th Annual Meeting
Keith Parker, President and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, will serve as the keynote speaker for the DeKalb Chamber 85th Annual Meeting& Business Luncheon and share his insights on workforce planning during economic volatility. The meeting will take place on Thursday, January 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Johns Creek Kicks Off 192-Acre Town Center Vision and Plan
The unanimous rezoning approval of Medley, Toro Development Company’s (TDC’s) 42-acre mixed-use destination, by the Johns Creek City Council heralds an important anchor for the City’s Town Center Vision and Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan establishes and prioritizes redevelopment of the 192-acre Town Center area surrounding City Hall, weaving together quality housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
metroatlantaceo.com
Clearwave Fiber to Hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber, an Internet service provider with more than 600 associates, opens an office location this month in Conyers at 1510 Klondike Road, inside the Summit Grove Office Park. A grand opening celebration and commemorative ribbon cutting will take place at the office location on Tuesday, January 24 at 1:30...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Non-Profit Receives $40,000 Grant From Kohl's
Purple Pansies today announced it received a $40,000 grant from Kohl’s to help make a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer through humanitarian assistance and research funding. Purple Pansies raises money to help metro Atlanta families with financial grants directly. These grants help families...
metroatlantaceo.com
Getting to Know Buckhead Coalition Chair Elect, Eric Tanenblatt
Eric Tanenblatt is the Global Chair of Public Policy and Regulation at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, leveraging his three decades of experience at the highest levels of federal and state government. Eric, a renowned lecturer and political counselor who’s widely regarded as one of the nation’s preeminent public policy thought leaders, has served in the administrations of three US presidents and as a senior advisor to a US senator and governor. Eric served as chief of staff to Governor Sonny Perdue and was a longtime senior advisor to the late US Senator Paul Coverdell (R-GA).
metroatlantaceo.com
Interim Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Nadine Williams Named Sole Finalist for the Role
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted on Thursday, January 12 to select Nadine Williams as the sole finalist for the position of Director of Registration and Elections. The decision follows a national search over the past several months to identify a leader for the Elections Department in...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor's Funding for New AFRD Equipment Approved by City Council
The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn Aerial Support vehicles. “As Atlanta continues to grow,...
