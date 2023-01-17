Read full article on original website
Diversified Search Group Acquires Atlanta-based Yardstick Management
Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world and consistently recognized by Forbes as a top 10 firm in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Yardstick Management, a nationally-recognized and leading Black-owned management consulting and executive search firm. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Yardstick Management...
Somers to Serve as 2023 ACVB Chair
Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Bob Somers as its chair in 2023. Somers is senior vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines. “Bob’s extensive experience in the travel industry, combined with his leadership skills, makes him the ideal choice to chair our...
ULI Atlanta Announces 2023 Livable Communities Council Chair
Urban Land Institute (ULI)’s Atlanta District Council is pleased to announce Adetayo (Ade) Sanusi has been selected as the 2023 Chair for the Livable Communities Council (LCC). Sanusi assumes the role from Sharon Gay, who served as the 2020-2022 Chair. In his new role, Sanusi will lead a committee of 50 executives to advance regional conversations around ULI’s global mission, with the goal of building inclusive and healthy cities and communities.
Clearwave Fiber to Hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber, an Internet service provider with more than 600 associates, opens an office location this month in Conyers at 1510 Klondike Road, inside the Summit Grove Office Park. A grand opening celebration and commemorative ribbon cutting will take place at the office location on Tuesday, January 24 at 1:30...
City of Johns Creek Kicks Off 192-Acre Town Center Vision and Plan
The unanimous rezoning approval of Medley, Toro Development Company’s (TDC’s) 42-acre mixed-use destination, by the Johns Creek City Council heralds an important anchor for the City’s Town Center Vision and Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan establishes and prioritizes redevelopment of the 192-acre Town Center area surrounding City Hall, weaving together quality housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
Fricke & Associates Announces Relocation to Gwinnett County
Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.
Brian Johnson Joins Fischer Homes
Top 30 U.S. home builder Fischer Homes announces Brian Johnson as Sales Manager for the company’s Atlanta division. Johnson supports the company in his new role by recruiting sales staff, hiring agents and training the sales team for the Atlanta division. “Brian has over two decades of experience in...
City of Atlanta Seeks Comments on Future of Community Media
The City of Atlanta is issuing a Request for Information to seek public input on the future of community media in Atlanta. The City also announced it will hold two public meetings on the topic in the coming weeks. Through its Request for Information, the City is inviting members of...
Trailblazing Supermodel Beverly Johnson Headlines the Women In Business Networking Conference In Atlanta
The WBNC event celebrates its 2nd annual Women Who Empower Conference at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson, best known for blazing the path forward and becoming the first woman of color to grace the cover of American Vogue and the French Elle magazine, empowering women of color and across the world, embraces the mission that Empowered Women Empower is founded on.
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
Mayor's Funding for New AFRD Equipment Approved by City Council
The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn Aerial Support vehicles. “As Atlanta continues to grow,...
Kroger's Atlanta Division Raises more than $286,000 to Fight Hunger in GA
Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced that its customers and associates in Georgia raised more than $286,000 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in metro Atlanta and across Georgia. The funds were raised through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Holiday Hunger Round-up Campaign and will be directed to The...
Tommy Nobis Center Welcomes New Board Members
Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently added Debbie Pike and Randy Hain to their board of directors. Debbie Pike is CEO of Meritage Restaurant Group, a family-owned company, and JG & Company where she provides strategic and branding consulting...
Getting to Know Buckhead Coalition Chair Elect, Eric Tanenblatt
Eric Tanenblatt is the Global Chair of Public Policy and Regulation at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, leveraging his three decades of experience at the highest levels of federal and state government. Eric, a renowned lecturer and political counselor who’s widely regarded as one of the nation’s preeminent public policy thought leaders, has served in the administrations of three US presidents and as a senior advisor to a US senator and governor. Eric served as chief of staff to Governor Sonny Perdue and was a longtime senior advisor to the late US Senator Paul Coverdell (R-GA).
Interim Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Nadine Williams Named Sole Finalist for the Role
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted on Thursday, January 12 to select Nadine Williams as the sole finalist for the position of Director of Registration and Elections. The decision follows a national search over the past several months to identify a leader for the Elections Department in...
