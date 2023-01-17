Eric Tanenblatt is the Global Chair of Public Policy and Regulation at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, leveraging his three decades of experience at the highest levels of federal and state government. Eric, a renowned lecturer and political counselor who’s widely regarded as one of the nation’s preeminent public policy thought leaders, has served in the administrations of three US presidents and as a senior advisor to a US senator and governor. Eric served as chief of staff to Governor Sonny Perdue and was a longtime senior advisor to the late US Senator Paul Coverdell (R-GA).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO