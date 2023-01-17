Read full article on original website
GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson Named ‘Georgian of the Year’ by Georgia Trend
Coming off a record-breaking year of economic successes, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is celebrating yet another achievement as Commissioner Pat Wilson was recently named the 2023 “Georgian of the Year” by Georgia Trend. The award recognizes Commissioner Wilson as the top salesperson for the state...
Will 2023 Be The Year Sports Betting In Georgia Becomes Legal?
Georgia Representative Ron Stephens backed two legal sports betting bills during the 2022 GA legislative session that did not receive the support required to pass. The 2023 session doesn’t begin until April 10th, but Representative Stephens is already poised to introduce another bill for legal sports betting in Georgia. This time, he’ll have more data from neighboring states to support his cause. See more.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved for Seven Georgia Counties
State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said today that workers in seven Georgia counties may now be eligible for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to compensate for income lost as a direct result of the severe storms on January 12. The affected counties are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and...
UnitedHealthcare Welcomes Bryan Palmer as CEO, Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama welcomes Bryan Palmer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bryan is no stranger to UnitedHealthcare – or the South. He brings more than 25 years of health care experience to his new role, of which 20 years have been with UnitedHealthcare commercial plans in Florida.
Kroger's Atlanta Division Raises more than $286,000 to Fight Hunger in GA
Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced that its customers and associates in Georgia raised more than $286,000 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in metro Atlanta and across Georgia. The funds were raised through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Holiday Hunger Round-up Campaign and will be directed to The...
Percy Hunter Stone Inducted Into National 4-H Hall of Fame
Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first Black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-H’ers.
Announcing The Recipients Of The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over S36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites
Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
InsiderAdvantage: New State Tax Credit will Generate Funds for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. The Georgia Foster Care Tax Credit launched January 1st and allows state taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Georgia taxpayers who electronically submit their state income taxes can now go online and donate to a new tax credit program that not only reduces their income tax burden but also raises funds for young adults aging out of the foster care system.
Youth Advisory Board Sets Direction for Youth Engagement
HealthMPowers announced today members of the first class of the HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB). Rohan Rajpurohit (18), Ayshiah Frazier (15), Chace Cleveland (18), Mary Rozier (17), Paige Parkerson (15), and Pratima Yellayi (15), will lend their expertise to program implementation and improvements, and inform operations to enhance services for children and youth.
