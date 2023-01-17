High school girls soccer: Lady Panthers end tournament with wins over Central, Splendora

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast. To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials. Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO