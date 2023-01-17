High school girls soccer: Lady Panthers end tournament with wins over Central, Splendora

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’
Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall
STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $532K Sold In Morris County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $532,000 was sold in Morris County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Monday, Jan. 16 drawing was sold at Qwik Mart at 65 Rt. 10 in Succasunna, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 05, 11, 17, 33 and...
Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman
The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls
A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Police issue Silver Alert for Shelton woman missing for 1 week
Police say Katherina Lopez is 5 feet, 2 inches, has blue eyes and was possibly driving a 2013 brown Honda CRV.
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
One Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ford Van In Sussex County: State Police
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash with a Ford van in Sussex County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police said. A Kia collided with the Ford van near Layton Road and Route 284 in Wantage around 4:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice. The Kia...
Pedestrian fatally struck on Rt. 8 North in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 North in Shelton early on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Just after midnight, police said that a BMW was traveling on the right lane of the highway just north of exit 13. A second car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was […]
Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast. To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials. Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
ID Released For Man Killed After Tractor-Trailer Fell On I-287 Near I-684 In Harrison
The names of the victims of a crash in which a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 at the interchange with I-684 in Westchester County have been released by police. The driver of the tractor-trailer who was killed was identified as 42-year-old Connecticut...
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say
A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Driver Dies After Tractor-Trailer Falls, Lands On I-287 at I-684 Interchange In Harrison
This story has been updated. One person was killed after a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 in Westchester County. The accident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 10:20 a.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north in Harrison, fell from the roadway, and landed on the I-287 westbound lanes, according to state police.
