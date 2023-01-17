ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, NJ

High school girls soccer: Lady Panthers end tournament with wins over Central, Splendora

By Juwan Lee, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas
 3 days ago
NJ.com

Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman

The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah

A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
MAHWAH, NJ
WTNH

Pedestrian fatally struck on Rt. 8 North in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 North in Shelton early on Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Just after midnight, police said that a BMW was traveling on the right lane of the highway just north of exit 13. A second car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was […]
SHELTON, CT
TAPinto.net

Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast.  To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials.  Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
NJ.com

Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Dies After Tractor-Trailer Falls, Lands On I-287 at I-684 Interchange In Harrison

This story has been updated. One person was killed after a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 in Westchester County. The accident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 10:20 a.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north in Harrison, fell from the roadway, and landed on the I-287 westbound lanes, according to state police.
HARRISON, NY

