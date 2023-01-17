Read full article on original website
Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
Van Lands on Top of Two Cars in Parking Lot & El Paso Got Jokes
“When people are in a rush because you heard that Costco restocked eggs.”. That’s just one of the many jokes El Pasoans were quick to crack after a photo of a van landing on top of two cars in the Basset Place parking lot went viral. I'm as guilty...
tourcounsel.com
Cielo Vista Mall | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
The Cielo Vista Mall is home to several of the best clothing stores in El Paso, Texas. It is the largest mall in the city and one of the best for shopping in El Paso. It has four department stores such as Macy's and Dillard's (the latter is divided into buildings) where you can get clothes, electronics, furniture and accessories from the best brands. In addition, there are the stores of big brands such as Michael Kors, Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, the makeup store Sephora and many others.
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
elpasomatters.org
El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter
As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
desertexposure.com
PowerUp: City of Las Cruces hosts expo to guide commercial, residential charge into all-electric
The overarching goal of PowerUp Las Cruces is to “usher in energy transition,” said City of Las Cruces Sustainability Officer Lisa LaRocque. The two-day energy expo is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave.
With the latest appreciation of the Mexican peso, how it affects the borderland?
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, the Mexican peso ended its good streak against the dollar. It had ten consecutive weeks of good appreciation. Last Wednesday, the peso traded at the strongest level to the dollar in almost three years. The value of one U.S. dollar was 18.94 pesos, according to data from Mexico's central The post With the latest appreciation of the Mexican peso, how it affects the borderland? appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
KVIA
El Paso Veterans Affairs medical director speaks with ABC-7 about healthcare access following death of veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after the death of a Veteran at the El Paso VA Medical Center, ABC-7 sat down with the VA Medical Director Froylan Garza. Witnesses tell ABC-7 the veteran had been seeking psychiatric care at the mental health clinic before he died. Froylan Garza...
KVIA
El Paso Airbnb hosts speak at city council Wednesday against proposed regulations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Short-term rental owners show up at City Council chambers by the dozen to voice their concerns about a proposed ordinance regulating properties. Wednesday, the City of El Paso sought feedback from the community and stakeholders to develop a short-term rental process. The city is looking...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
