The Cielo Vista Mall is home to several of the best clothing stores in El Paso, Texas. It is the largest mall in the city and one of the best for shopping in El Paso. It has four department stores such as Macy's and Dillard's (the latter is divided into buildings) where you can get clothes, electronics, furniture and accessories from the best brands. In addition, there are the stores of big brands such as Michael Kors, Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, the makeup store Sephora and many others.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO