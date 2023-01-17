All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Settle in and enjoy Uniworld’s second annual 55-night “Rivers of the World” cruise! Be there on October 3, 2024, when this boutique river cruise departs from Lima, Peru. You’ll be one of 68 passengers journeying across three continents and 10 countries. You’ll be treated to the amenities and luxury of four of Uniworld’s “Super Ships.” This spectacular cruise includes destinations that are new to Uniworld, as well as special surprises and exclusive experiences.

4 DAYS AGO