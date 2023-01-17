Read full article on original website
Ohio health care organizations worried after demands for weight loss, diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies’ shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to come by across the United States — worrying senior and health care organizations in Ohio. LifeCare Alliance promotes independent living for Ohio’s seniors and other residents with disabilities. Its CEO, Chuck Gehring, said more […]
ideastream.org
In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape
Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
cleveland.com
Ohioans again ask regulators to allow medical marijuana for autism as lawmakers weigh bill also allowing the condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the public are again asking the State Medical Board of Ohio to consider adding autism spectrum disorder to the list of conditions for which medical marijuana is permitted. Their renewed request comes as state lawmakers consider a bill in the Ohio Senate that would...
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants
In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Critics worry that the requirement addresses a nonexistent problem while making it more difficult for documented immigrants to get IDs they need […] The post “Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
columbusmonthly.com
Healing Hallucinogens: Ohio State Researchers Explore Psychedelics as Medical Therapies
Jason Slot’s interest in mycology—the study of fungi—began as a teenager, foraging for edible mushrooms in the public forests near Boston’s South Shore communities where he grew up. He learned the where and when for finding the tight clusters of honey mushrooms and the large gray caps of oyster mushrooms (which the Japanese call hiratake).
New Anti-Voter Laws Make it More Difficult for Transgender Ohioans to Vote
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it has confirmed one case of measles in the state connected to the Ohio outbreak.
wvxu.org
Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing
Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players
Getting to legally bet on sports is a privilege, not a right — something the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) might... The post Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players appeared first on Outsider.
Opinion: How Ohio's "noncitizen" labeling resembles Nazi-Era discrimination of Jews
COLUMBUS, OH. - In a move widely criticized and seen as hostile to immigrants, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed off on a bill requiring all driver's licenses and state IDs to have the word "noncitizen" printed on them.
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
