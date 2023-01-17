ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio health care organizations worried after demands for weight loss, diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies’ shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to come by across the United States — worrying senior and health care organizations in Ohio. LifeCare Alliance promotes independent living for Ohio’s seniors and other residents with disabilities. Its CEO, Chuck Gehring, said more […]
ideastream.org

In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape

Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs

Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants

In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.  Critics worry that the requirement addresses a nonexistent problem while making it more difficult for documented immigrants to get IDs they need […] The post “Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTRF- 7News

Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
columbusmonthly.com

Healing Hallucinogens: Ohio State Researchers Explore Psychedelics as Medical Therapies

Jason Slot’s interest in mycology—the study of fungi—began as a teenager, foraging for edible mushrooms in the public forests near Boston’s South Shore communities where he grew up. He learned the where and when for finding the tight clusters of honey mushrooms and the large gray caps of oyster mushrooms (which the Japanese call hiratake).
wvxu.org

Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing

Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
Ohio Capital Journal

Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio

The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
