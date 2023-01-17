ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
preservationmaryland.org

Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
peninsulachronicle.com

One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County

YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
PennLive.com

Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died

The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
YORK COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wellspan.org

WellSpan grant helps inmates create a successful life beyond jail

WellSpan is supporting an initiative in Franklin County that helps incarcerated individuals cope with past traumas so they can reenter society, get involved in the community, and remain out of jail. The program, called Moving Forward, works with convicted offenders in a safe and supportive group environment that helps them...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility

A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
cstoredecisions.com

Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
EMMITSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA

