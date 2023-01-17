Read full article on original website
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
firefighternation.com
Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
City council plans historic park of forgotten Hagerstown history
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
peninsulachronicle.com
One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County
YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
PennLive.com
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
wellspan.org
WellSpan grant helps inmates create a successful life beyond jail
WellSpan is supporting an initiative in Franklin County that helps incarcerated individuals cope with past traumas so they can reenter society, get involved in the community, and remain out of jail. The program, called Moving Forward, works with convicted offenders in a safe and supportive group environment that helps them...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility
A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
Woman who died in central Pa. house fire identified
A woman who died Monday in a central Pennsylvania house fire has been identified. Bonnie Myers, 72, was found dead at the scene of a fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to Pamela Gay, York County corner. Gay’s office said a cause and manner...
New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
