AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon
HackerNoon Headline Generator is a new tool that generates headlines for your stories. It pulls in your story content, meta descriptions, generated TLDR and human-generated headline. Trained using GPT-3 and T5, this feature produces a new title that (almost) guarantees that your story ranks well across the internet.
Micro-Frontends in 2023: The Complete Guide
The Micro Frontend style of architecture design does for the frontend of an application what microservices do for the backend. It breaks monolithic structures into smaller components that can then be assembled on a single page. A micro frontend is more modular and reusable and is more scalable.
The concept behind "Mean Target Encoding" in AI & ML
Mean target encoding is a special kind of categorical data encoding technique. It is widely accepted as one of the pre-eminent approaches to treat categorical variables. In this article, we will discuss the intuition, examples, pros and cons of this technique in a cogent manner.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
A Guide to Closing a Pull Request — Merge Commit vs Squash vs Rebase on GitHub
When Merging a Pull Request on GitHub, you mainly have three options: with a merge commit, squash or rebase. Is there anything wrong with always doing a merge commit? Well, there isn’t right or wrong here, but considering the other strategies might will likely bring you some benefits. Let me tell you why.
What’s The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence In Film and its Limitations in Real Life?
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most misunderstood technological innovations to ever be presented to the general public. Movies like The Terminator represent AI as monstrous killing machines that take pleasure in wiping out all of humanity because it’s the “logical” thing to do. Star Trek Nemesis represents the Borg as a sentient species of AI that hijacks the human body and bends its victims to its will. Ultron was presented in the Avengers as nothing more than a destructive force that saw humanity as evil.
How to Ace ML Interviews: Get Your Foot in the AI Door
Here's an interview with the Director of Perception at Zoox, Ruijie (RJ) He, with the goal of demystifying what is a good profile to get an ML engineer job and perform at the interviews. We go over many points from the current job market, the screening process, how to prepare for an interview, the interview process and the role of an ML engineer at Zoox.
The Case of the Missing Money: How I Used Detective Skills to Track Down a Bug in an App 🔍
As an Android developer working on a popular remittance app supporting over 100 thousand users, it is my job to ensure the app runs smoothly and all reported issues are resolved promptly. I was used to getting the occasional support ticket from users reporting issues with the app. But one day, I received a deluge of tickets from people who were failing to send money to a particular region through the app. This was especially concerning because it was close to the holiday season, a time when many people rely on our app to send money to their loved ones.
How "This" Binding Works in JavaScript
“This” in javascript is one of the most import and commonly asked question in javascript. Many time due to poor understanding of the concept we tend to write and encounter bugs in our software. In this article we will try to demystify this topic. To Decide the Binding of “this”, There are few rules which we need to understand.
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
12 Essential Django Programming Tips for Developers
Django has a lot of configs in settings.py and finding and managing your configs is harder than yesterday. I decided to wrap up all these to-dos and not-to-dos as an instructor so I could use them in the future and also might be helpful to others.
The Early Internet Was Just a 'Long Tail' of Uselessness
Paul Phillips created a list of websites common only in how useless their premise was. The list continued to grow, and spread, across the web. By some estimates, there are over a billion Websites (maybe close to two billion) There are hundreds of thousands of websites with far less attention serving some small, niche purpose. Some serve barely any purpose at all.
Women in Tech Interview
Women in Tech Interview
Test Postgres with Jest Plugin Only
With great power comes great responsibility and the bigger the project gets the easier it is to break something. To test Postgres with the Jest framework you can do all of the heavy liftings yourself. This approach would take at least half a minute to start and shut down properly on your local machine.
My Top 5 Experiences in Alpha Season 3 of The Sandbox
Alpha Season 3 of The Sandbox concluded not too long ago. They drove a lot of players to the 90 different game experiences. During the 2 months, they had about 360k players, averaged 30k DAU, and average session length of 20 minutes. I tried all 90 experiences and here are my picks for the top 5.
Why Use Pandas? An Introductory Guide for Beginners
Why Use Pandas? An Introductory Guide for Beginners
A Guide to Cross-Chain Bridges
Cross-chain bridges are applications that allow the transfer of tokens and other information between blockchains. Thanks to them, it becomes possible to conduct transactions in De-Fi space across multiple different networks. Bridges can be centralized and decentralized, depending on how the assets are transferred. They act as stepping stone to connect separated networks into a unified ecosystem.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 128
Drill 152 This drill is difficult enough to merit careful practice for a full writing period. It will be best first to practice capital Q as a movement drill.
THE DIGESTIVE POWER OF THE SECRETION OF DROSERA
January 19th 2023 New Story 65 min by @charlesdarwin. The secretion rendered acid by the direct and indirect excitement of the glands—Nature of the acid—Digestible substances—Albumen, its digestion arrested by alkalies, recommences by the addition of an acid—Meat—Fibrin—Syntonin—Areolar tissue—Cartilage—Fibro-cartilage— Bone—Enamel and dentine—Phosphate of lime—Fibrous basis of bone—Gelatine—Chondrin— Milk, casein and cheese—Gluten—Legumin—Pollen—Globulin—Haematin—Indigestible substances—Epidermic productions—Fibro-elastic tissue—Mucin—Pepsin—Urea—Chitine— Cellulose—Gun-cotton—Chlorophyll—Fat and oil—Starch—Action of the secretion on living seeds—Summary and concluding remarks.
