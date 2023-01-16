Read full article on original website
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
14850.com
Syracuse Police issue missing child alert for five-month-old girl
Update: The Syracuse Police Department said shortly before 5pm that child and mother have both been found and are safe. The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services have issued a Missing Child Alert in the case of Kataleena L. Fenton, a five-month-old girl last seen at 5pm Tuesday at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse.
WKTV
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team. Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine. What is Halal Mean. What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many...
30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York
With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
WKTV
Rome woman admits to shooting and killing her mother with long gun in February 2022
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother with a long gun in February 2022 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday. Paleigh Iannarilli fatally shot her mother, 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen, at her home on Milton Avenue on Feb. 7,...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV
A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man pulls gun to stop knife attack in NY Applebee’s
A knife-wielding attacker who slashed an Applebee’s worker in the face over the weekend in New York surrendered after a customer pointed his gun at him. The attacker, 28-year-old Esteban Padron, went to the ground, and the customer held him at gunpoint until police arrived, Syracuse.com reported. Padron entered...
Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a pizza? Yep, and CNY is lovin’ it (video)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust. A Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. No one noticed this so-called assault on traditional pizza until someone had the audacity to post...
syracuse.com
One of CNY’s last JCPenney stores to close; here’s when liquidation sale will start
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.
cnyhomepage.com
Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning
VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
Sneak Peek: Canajoharie family competes on Family Feud
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Excitement is growing for The Logan family from Canajoharie to compete on Family Feud on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the episode airing, we spoke to the family to learn more about their experience. Ariannah Logan, a third grade teacher at East Hill Elementary School in Canajoharie, said their journey to […]
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
wrvo.org
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
