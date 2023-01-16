ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Syracuse Police issue missing child alert for five-month-old girl

Update: The Syracuse Police Department said shortly before 5pm that child and mother have both been found and are safe. The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services have issued a Missing Child Alert in the case of Kataleena L. Fenton, a five-month-old girl last seen at 5pm Tuesday at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County

Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Man pulls gun to stop knife attack in NY Applebee’s

A knife-wielding attacker who slashed an Applebee’s worker in the face over the weekend in New York surrendered after a customer pointed his gun at him. The attacker, 28-year-old Esteban Padron, went to the ground, and the customer held him at gunpoint until police arrived, Syracuse.com reported. Padron entered...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning

VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
VERNON, NY
WETM 18 News

Sneak Peek: Canajoharie family competes on Family Feud

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Excitement is growing for The Logan family from Canajoharie to compete on Family Feud on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the episode airing, we spoke to the family to learn more about their experience. Ariannah Logan, a third grade teacher at East Hill Elementary School in Canajoharie, said their journey to […]
CANAJOHARIE, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
