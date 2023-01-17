ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
WESH

FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando

Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora

A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman says she was in a rush and forgot to pay at Sebastian Walmart

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman who told officers she forgot to scan $343.18 in merchandise using the self-checkout at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. On Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sebastian Walmart, located at 2001 U.S. Highway 1, about a theft. A loss prevention officer told...
SEBASTIAN, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky

A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
TAVARES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy