Attempted carjacking leads to shooting outside Sanford bar, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Police said a deadly shooting outside a Sanford bar started as an attempted carjacking. The Sanford Police Department said they were called to George’s Tavern on French Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. They said shots rang out when a man tried to steal...
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges...
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's boyfriend, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's boyfriend, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
Orlando police investigate shooting along South Semoran Blvd.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has provided updated information to WFTV about this investigation. OPD said after receiving a shooting report from the area of Semoran Boulevard and Lake Margaret Drive at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies located a shooting victim at Harbor Beach Apartments.
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
WESH
Watch Live: Central Florida woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend's kids, said she would 'go out with a bang'
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a Central Florida woman tried to kill two children and is too dangerous to be allowed out of jail. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is giving an update at 3:30 p.m. about the stabbing and arrest. WESH will stream it live in the player above.
Woman, infant killed in two-vehicle crash in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said the crash occurred on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. It was later revealed the victims were a 22-year-old woman from Miami and 4-month-old girl from Miami. See map of location...
WESH
FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando
Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman says she was in a rush and forgot to pay at Sebastian Walmart
Police arrested a 40-year-old woman who told officers she forgot to scan $343.18 in merchandise using the self-checkout at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. On Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sebastian Walmart, located at 2001 U.S. Highway 1, about a theft. A loss prevention officer told...
leesburg-news.com
Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky
A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
Woman killed after being hit by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The woman was not struck at the crossing, but walking along the track north of the crossing, FHP said. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation as a result. Read our earlier version below:. A woman was killed Tuesday evening after...
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
