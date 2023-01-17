‘People need to understand this is our history’: Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter joins Dane County’s MLK Day event

Read full article on original website
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference.
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club
MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
Betty White Challenge raises money for Dane County Humane Society
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society on Tuesday celebrated what would have been actress Betty White’s 101st birthday by taking part in an animal welfare fundraising challenge. Last year, thousands of White’s fans continued her legacy of animal welfare by donating more than $12 million to...
Salvation Army of Dane Co. says it fell $34k short of half-million dollar Red Kettle goal
MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army of Dane County says its holiday Red Kettle campaign fell thousands of dollars short of its half-million dollar goal. In a news release Thursday morning, Salvation Army officials said that the total collected as of the last day of their 2022 Red Kettle campaign was $466,029.55 — about $34,000 short of the $500,000 goal.
Highland Mobile Food Pantry To Be Held Early This Month
The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
In the 608: Support local and try something new with 2023 Pub Pass
MADISON, Wis. – The 2023 Pub Pass is officially out for the new year. It’s a great way for you to support local. The Pub Pass is basically a passport. For $25, you get a free beer at 26 local bars and breweries. One of those on the...
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
In the 608: Madison Magazine’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday
MADISON, Wis. – It’s Madison foodies’ favorite time of year. Winter Restaurant Week is back Sunday, January 22 – Friday, January 27. This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison’s local offerings. Starting at $30, participating restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu with three courses. Some restaurants will offer a lunch menu for $20.
Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit route has community split
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led zoning proposal up for review Tuesday night by the Madison Common Council is getting some mixed reviews. One camp thinks it’s a way to invest in the city’s future and another worries it will jeopardize its historic past. It’s called Transit Oriented...
Grant County fundraiser canceled due to poor ice conditions
A fundraising ice-fishing event scheduled for this weekend in Grant County has been called off due to poor ice conditions. Cassville Fire & Rescue announced Thursday that the McCartney Corners 11th annual Bertom Lake Ice Fisheree scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled. The event is a fundraiser for emergency responders.
Traffic lights at University Ave. and Branch Street back on in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Let there be light!. Over a week after a crash knocked them out, the traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street are functioning normally. Middleton police said crews finished work on the lights at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The lights went out last Tuesday after...
Fire department responds to gas leak at East High School
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group’s Madison office
MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see ‘unprecedented’ rise in recent years, health experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the...
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
