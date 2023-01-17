Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference.
x1071.com
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
x1071.com
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
x1071.com
Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
x1071.com
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is...
x1071.com
Two Full Time Officers Added To Help Monitor Parking Meters
In an effort to boost revenue, the City of Dubuque is increasing the number of hours city employees spend monitoring parking meters and writing tickets. City Council members this week voted unanimously to eliminate three of the city’s six part-time parking enforcement officer positions and replace them with two full-time positions. With two full-time officers, the city both will boost its parking revenue and assist small businesses downtown by ensuring that nearby parking spots do not remain occupied for prolonged periods of time.
x1071.com
Fire department responds to gas leak at East High School
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
x1071.com
PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club
MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
x1071.com
Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit route has community split
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led zoning proposal up for review Tuesday night by the Madison Common Council is getting some mixed reviews. One camp thinks it’s a way to invest in the city’s future and another worries it will jeopardize its historic past. It’s called Transit Oriented...
x1071.com
Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see ‘unprecedented’ rise in recent years, health experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the...
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
x1071.com
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for white bass from Yahara River chain
MADISON, Wis. — If you’re planning to eat any white bass that was caught in many of Dane County’s waterways, the DNR says you should limit it to one meal per month after a sample from Lake Kegonsa came back showing elevated levels of PFAS. The Wisconsin...
x1071.com
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
x1071.com
Grant County fundraiser canceled due to poor ice conditions
A fundraising ice-fishing event scheduled for this weekend in Grant County has been called off due to poor ice conditions. Cassville Fire & Rescue announced Thursday that the McCartney Corners 11th annual Bertom Lake Ice Fisheree scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled. The event is a fundraiser for emergency responders.
x1071.com
Salvation Army of Dane Co. says it fell $34k short of half-million dollar Red Kettle goal
MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army of Dane County says its holiday Red Kettle campaign fell thousands of dollars short of its half-million dollar goal. In a news release Thursday morning, Salvation Army officials said that the total collected as of the last day of their 2022 Red Kettle campaign was $466,029.55 — about $34,000 short of the $500,000 goal.
x1071.com
Highland Mobile Food Pantry To Be Held Early This Month
The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.
x1071.com
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
x1071.com
FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group’s Madison office
MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
x1071.com
Total construction value of projects in Dubuque falls in 2022, though building permits still high
While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half. The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value. Meanwhile, the city issued 1,536 building permits in 2022 compared to 1,512 building permits in 2021.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
Comments / 0