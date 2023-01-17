Canada’s own “Loch Ness monster” has been spotted once again in Lake Okanagan. Going by the name of Ogopogo, this cryptid is said to have originated from the First Nations tribes of the area who believed an evil supernatural entity inhabited the waters. This view has been countered in modern times as a miscommunication with early European settlers, positing that the tribes considered the water spirit to be sacred as protector of the lake and surrounding valley. “Oggy”, as the lake monster is sometimes affectionately called, is described as having a thick serpentine body with smooth dark skin and can move at incredible speeds through the water by coiling its body in vertical undulations combined with a powerful tail.

10 DAYS AGO