Dane County, WI

Highland Mobile Food Pantry To Be Held Early This Month

The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.
HIGHLAND, WI
In the 608: Karben4 Brewing celebrating 10 years this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – Karben4 Brewing, a craft beer mainstay on the east side, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at their taproom on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This anniversary party will be a special community gathering that includes two commemorative beer releases. “The past ten...
MADISON, WI
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
MADISON, WI
Grant County fundraiser canceled due to poor ice conditions

A fundraising ice-fishing event scheduled for this weekend in Grant County has been called off due to poor ice conditions. Cassville Fire & Rescue announced Thursday that the McCartney Corners 11th annual Bertom Lake Ice Fisheree scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled. The event is a fundraiser for emergency responders.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
STOUGHTON, WI
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
MADISON, WI
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
MADISON, WI
In the 608: Madison Magazine’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

MADISON, Wis. – It’s Madison foodies’ favorite time of year. Winter Restaurant Week is back Sunday, January 22 – Friday, January 27. This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison’s local offerings. Starting at $30, participating restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu with three courses. Some restaurants will offer a lunch menu for $20.
MADISON, WI
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
MADISON, WI

