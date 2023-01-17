The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.

