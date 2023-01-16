Read full article on original website
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — It took just under 12 years for the Madison Police Department to arrest David Kahl in Brittany Zimmermann’s 2008 murder, but those working the case stressed they never gave up trying to put her killer behind bars. “I thought this day would come, but it...
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann
MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group’s Madison office
MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
Pro-life group optimistic after FBI offers $25K reward for info in arson investigation
MADISON, Wis. – Eight months after someone threw two Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison, the group’s president is feeling optimistic a cash incentive from the feds will lead to some answers. The FBI is one of three agencies investigating the attack, and on...
Footprints in snow provide police clues in suspected burglary on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say footprints in the snow indicate someone scoped out several vehicles and some homes on the city’s far west side before entering at least one garage early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Tramore Trail off of N. High...
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
Police officers testify in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Wednesday was the second day of the trial of the former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around...
Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
No injuries reported following house fire near Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — A home is being considered a total loss following a fire east of Oregon Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland. Numerous fire departments responded to the scene.
Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
Contractor regularly used customers’ payments for non-business expenses, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars admitted to routinely using customers’ payments for non-business expenses, court records show. According to a criminal complaint filed in Columbia County court against 51-year-old Tyler Hansen, he and his wife Jennifer would...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered...
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first day. No, not her first day of work; her first day of life.
Salvation Army of Dane Co. says it fell $34k short of half-million dollar Red Kettle goal
MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army of Dane County says its holiday Red Kettle campaign fell thousands of dollars short of its half-million dollar goal. In a news release Thursday morning, Salvation Army officials said that the total collected as of the last day of their 2022 Red Kettle campaign was $466,029.55 — about $34,000 short of the $500,000 goal.
Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see ‘unprecedented’ rise in recent years, health experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the...
