Police: Large construction site vandalized in Sayreville

A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Cheesequake Road at a construction project in Sayreville on Jan. 6, according to police.

Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road, according to authorities.

New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with the vandalism act.

Anyone with information is asked to email police at DetBureau@Sayreville.com, or call 609-584-5000.