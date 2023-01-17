Read full article on original website
Related
80% of Businesses Fail Due To a Lack of Cash. Here are 4 Reasons Why Cash Flow Forecasting Is So Important
Cashflow forecasting helps businesses predict when issues may arise and allows them to take action proactively to avoid cash flow gaps.
New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022
As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
Comments / 0