daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego couple turns pandemic wedding saga into feature film

Chris and Hillary Soriano were one of many couples who postponed their wedding during the pandemic. But they’re the only couple who turned their unsettling experience into a 94-minute feature film that will debut in 10 Regal theaters across the country (including three locally) on Friday. The Bonita couple...
SAN DIEGO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb

If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego

Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Annie’s Canyon in Solana Beach is a surprise, if not a secret

Our quest for a bit of local adventure during the holidays took us to Annie’s Canyon Trail. When I first learned about this amazing little piece of Solana Beach real estate, I thought I’d discovered a best-kept secret. When we arrived at about 10 a.m. on a Thursday, however, the word clearly had gotten out.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Apartment Therapy

My Father Died Almost 5 Years Ago — But He Still Lives in My Townhouse

At 4:30 a.m. one Martin Luther King Jr. day 29 years ago, I was thrown unceremoniously out of bed. The Northridge earthquake had struck the greater Los Angeles area. In the words of Caltech’s Southern California Earthquake Center, it “produced the strongest ground motions ever instrumentally recorded in an urban setting in North America.” No kidding! After living in California for eight years, this was not my first temblor. But it was definitely the strongest, closest, and scariest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip

Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
POWAY, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA

