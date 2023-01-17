At 4:30 a.m. one Martin Luther King Jr. day 29 years ago, I was thrown unceremoniously out of bed. The Northridge earthquake had struck the greater Los Angeles area. In the words of Caltech’s Southern California Earthquake Center, it “produced the strongest ground motions ever instrumentally recorded in an urban setting in North America.” No kidding! After living in California for eight years, this was not my first temblor. But it was definitely the strongest, closest, and scariest.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO