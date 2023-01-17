Read full article on original website
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
wsu.edu
WSU Everett launches interactive project to address racism
To mark Washington State University’s debut observing the National Day of Racial Healing, WSU Everett has launched an interactive project to help the community reflect on and learn how to break down systemic racism. The EverCoug Anti-Racism Project challenges participants to think about the term “systemic racism,” and then...
wsu.edu
Student microgrid project brings sustainability, resilience to Tulalip Tribes
A team of Washington State University Pullman senior electrical engineering students is bringing classroom learning to life through the design of a microgrid for an administration building on the Tulalip Indian Reservation. The year-long project is a collaboration with the Snohomish Public Utility District (PUD) and the Tulalip Tribes, a...
wsu.edu
WSU Virtual Career Expo
WSU Career Expos are bi-annual events hosted by the Academic Success and Career Center. These events aim to connect WSU students with employer partners and their full-time jobs and internships. This Spring WSU Career Expo will be hosted virtually on Handshake from 12-3 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, and in person at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
wsu.edu
WSU’s Tom Collins named innovator of the year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
A recent increase in wildfire smoke has challenged the wine and grape industry. Tom Collins, assistant professor in Washington State University’s Department of Viticulture & Enology, is dedicated to finding a solution. Collins was recently selected as Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Innovator of the Year for his influential research on...
wsu.edu
WSU Common Reading features Robin Wall Kimmerer lecture Jan. 31
Washington State University announced that Robin Wall Kimmerer, award-winning author of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” will be the featured guest speaker at the annual Common Reading Invited Lecture Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. The virtual event is free and open to the public. “We look forward to welcoming the...
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
KREM
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
seattlemedium.com
New School Recess Bill Aims To Combat Youth Mental Health Crisis
A bill filed in the Washington State legislature last week and co-sponsored by Senators T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) and Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) would ensure students receive a minimum of 45 minutes of recess during each school day. There is currently no Washington state law guaranteeing recess for students. “Kids not...
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Washington State to Rely on Outside Help to Comply With Green-Energy law
OLYMPIA — Washington’s climate ambitions rely heavily on undeveloped technology and other states, a Senate committee heard Friday during a hearing on the state’s energy production. Washington eventually will have to import green energy to offset a coming ban on electricity from fossil fuels, Commerce Department energy...
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
wsu.edu
WSU Graduate School fills two vacant associate vice provost positions
The Washington State University Graduate School has appointed Chemistry Professor Gregory J. Crouch as associate vice provost for graduate academic programs. Management and Entrepreneurship Professor Arvin Sahaym has been named associate vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives with the Graduate School. Both appointments began with the start of the Spring 2023...
Tri-City Herald
WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion
Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
610KONA
Move Over Capital Gains, State Dems Propose Wealth Tax
The arguments have not even begun yet over the controversial capital gains tax in WA state, and now legislators are proposing a wealth tax. House Bill (HB) 1473 and its companion bill Senate Bill (SB) 5486 would create a wealth tax on all Washington state residents. Jason Mercier of the...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
Chronicle
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Love Ghosts? Washington State’s Oldest Hotel Is Worth Exploring
Where Is The Oldest Hotel In Washington State Located?. Can you name the oldest hotel in Washington State?. Washington State's Oldest Hotel Is Still Open For Business. The hotel is still open and some locals say it might even be haunted and claim that there is even a ghost cat roaming the halls. I think it's worth exploring.
spokanepublicradio.org
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
