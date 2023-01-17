Read full article on original website
Norrie Holds Off Lestienne, Hurkacz Survives In Five In Melbourne
Cameron Norrie was given a late-night scare by Constant Lestienne at the Australian Open on Wednesday, but the 11th seed showed nerves of steel to rally to victory against the free-hitting Frenchman and secure a third-round spot. After the pair split the first two sets on Court 13, Lestienne delivered...
Tsitsipas Sets Sinner Showdown In Australian Open Fourth Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect set record on Friday at the 2023 Australian Open to 9-0 by moving past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round. In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish in Rod Laver Arena.
McDonald Upsets Hobbled Nadal At Australian Open
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
With Ruud Looming, Brooksby Ready To 'Push To The Limit'
When Jenson Brooksby walks onto Rod Laver Arena to take on World No. 3 Casper Ruud on Thursday at the Australian Open, he’ll have to battle if he is to earn his second Top 5 win. Thankfully, the American will be ready to do just that. “I'm feeling pretty...
Brooksby Upsets Ruud To Extend Dream Debut
For the second day running at the Australian Open, an unseeded American has bounced a top seed from the men's singles draw. After Mackenzie McDonald's shocker against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, Jenson Brooksby defeated second seed Casper Ruud on Thursday in Rod Laver Arena. The Melbourne debutant was in control...
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
'GOAT Wins Don’t Come Easy': McDonald’s Special Moment Against Nadal
Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday earned the biggest win of his career inside Rod Laver Arena, where he upset of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Australian Open. When the American returned inside, it hit him. “I was in the locker room, and I was,...
Classy Korda Cruises Past Medvedev In Australian Open Stunner
22-year-old American stuns seventh seed to equal best Grand Slam result. Sebastian Korda backed up his impressive start to 2023 by delivering a statement performance on Friday at the Australian Open, where he outplayed Daniil Medvedev for a 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) third-round victory. The American struck the ball confidently from...
Djokovic, Tsitsipas & Alcaraz Remaining Contenders For World No. 1
Following Casper Ruud’s loss on Thursday at the Australian Open, the battle for World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings is down to three men: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is not competing Down Under due to injury. With his defeat to Jenson Brooksby, Ruud cannot climb higher than World No. 2.
Felix Fires Into Melbourne Fourth Round
Canadian downs Cerundolo, meets Lehecka next after Czech upsets Norrie. Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his battling progress through the Australian Open draw on Friday with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo. After coming from behind in each of his first two Melbourne victories, the Canadian never trailed in John Cain Arena, advancing to the fourth round for the third straight year Down Under.
Sleepless In Vegas: Agassi Pulls All-Nighter To Watch Korda
22-year-old upset seventh seed in straight sets at Australian Open. Sebastian Korda delivered a special third-round performance on Friday to down two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. So special in fact, that it had an ATP legend in a different time zone glued to his screen in the middle of the night.
Ruud: Brooksby ‘Had An Answer To All The Questions’
Incentive was high for Casper Ruud at this year’s Australian Open. If the Norwegian had lifted his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, he would have risen to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. However, the second seed will now have to wait for...
Tears & Triumph For Alexei Popyrin At The Australian Open
Australian Alexei Popyrin lost a heartbreaking three-setter to countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis last week in the first round of the Adelaide International 2. After a back-and-forth battle, Kokkinakis used the crowd to triumph 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5 after a grueling two hours and 45 minutes. While Kokkinakis thanked the crowd and bathed...
Alexei Pops Fritz's Form, Mmoh Sinks Zverev
Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
'Worried' Djokovic Says 'My Injury Is Not Ideal'
Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park, but the Serbian did not move through unscathed. Having entered the tournament with a left hamstring injury suffered in Adelaide, the former World No. 1 was already on alert. But against Enzo Couacaud, Djokovic had his left leg wrapped and had moments in which his movement was visibly compromised.
Shelton Meets Koala & Wallaby; Now For Australian Open Round Three
Ben Shelton has looked at home at the Australian Open, where he is into the third round on his tournament debut. The #NextGenATP American is far away from home, though. The 20-year-old is on his first international trip. Naturally, there was one thing he was excited to see in Australia.
Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
Sinner Roars Back From Two Sets Down
Jannik Sinner completed a comprehensive turnaround Friday when he battled back against Marton Fucsovics to return to the Australian Open fourth round. In his first Grand Slam comeback from two sets down, the Italian dominated the late stages of a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory, doing his part to set up a Melbourne rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round
Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
Medvedev Drops From Top 10 After Korda Defeat
The 26-year-old falls to No. 12 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Daniil Medvedev was aiming for his second major title and first Down Under this fortnight. Instead, he will leave the Australian Open with disappointment for a third straight year. After almost tasting victory a year ago in Melbourne,...
