Anderson County jail inmate's death investigated by TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an Anderson County jail inmate last week. According to a TBI spokesperson, the agency was asked by Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark to investigate the Jan. 12 death of 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana. Fontana was in custody at...
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies

A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
