More
Related
Moorestown High student lauded for community service

Moorestown High School senior Kelly Hall has been selected as the 2023 Rotary Student Citizen of the Year for her dedication to helping others through various community service projects. Hall has been involved in the William Allen Middle School (WAMS) theater program for the past five years serving as a...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Settlement reached over abuse claims at Philly-area school

PHILADELPHIA — A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility. Former Glen Mills Schools students could receive both cash payments for those who experienced or witnessed abuse and...
GLEN MILLS, PA
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Former Lt Gov Mike Stack to run for Philadelphia Mayor: Democratic party

(WPHL) – Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack served as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor during Governor Tom Wolf’s first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!

Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
R.A. Heim

Some residents may qualify for a one-time $1,000 payment

How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced a new Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
tmpresale.com

Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wohspioneer.org

I Saw 5 Broadway Shows This Year; Here’s My Opinion on Them

With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

