With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO