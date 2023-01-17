Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock:. *Nikkita Lyons vs. Jakara Jackson. *Damon Kemp vs. Tank Ledger. *Joe Gacy (with The Dyad and Ava Raine) vs. Odyssey Jones.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NEW WWE SIGNINGS
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following two new WWE NXT signings:. -Alexis Gray - A former track and field star at Texas Southern University. Originally from the Bahamas, she graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology with a concentration in chemistry. Ezekiel Balogun - 25 years old, 6'6" former basketball...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AMELL HEADING TO ROYAL RUMBLE, BELAIR & MONTEZ ON BRAVO AND MORE
WWE Shop has a brand-new Bron Breakker "I Got That Dog In Me." T-shirt. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Call Andy Cohen The Suavo of Bravo | WWHL. Kevin Owens has plenty to say about Roman Reigns: Raw Talk, Jan. 16, 2023. Raw’s Ruthless Aggression intro with today’s Superstars...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCOTLAND'S ICW EXITS WWE NETWORK
Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) issued the following statement today:. "ICW’s contract with WWE has come to an end. We’ll be revealing the new homes of ICW programming in due course. In the meantime, all unaired programming will air on YouTube and ICW On Demand. A new episode...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *WWE NXT's Zoey Stark vs. Dana Brooke. *Dexter Lumis vs. WWE NXT's Charlie Dempsey.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ON BRAVO TONIGHT
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo tonight at 10 PM EST:
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST MATCHES FOR TOMORROW'S ORLANDO TAPING: KUSHIDA, MONSTER'S BALL & MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON SALE TODAY, FIRST TALENTS ANNOUNCED
WWE's return to Madison Square Garden for a "Road to Wrestlemania" live event on Sunday 3/12 officially goes on sale today via Ticketmaster.com. Locally advertised for the event are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, Braun Strowman and The Street Profits.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW ON REELZ NEWS & NOTES AND MORE
Going forward, the MLW Underground series airing on REELZ will become the promotion's flagship series. MLW Fusion will remain on Pro Wrestling TV and BeIn Sport and will still have new content, but Underground will become the top series for the promotion.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin: WWE's The Bump, Jan. 18, 2023. The Brawling Brutes will be on next week's episode. Charles Robinson on being Lil Naitch, getting hurt by Macho Man & more! | FULL EP | Out of Character.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRE-SALE CODES FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, RHOSE ISLAND
WWE is holding a pre-sale for their Sunday 3/12 return to New York City's Madison Square Garden via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale code is ROAD2WM. WWE is also holding a pre-sale for their Monday 3/13 Raw in Providence, Rhode Island via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale is WWEPRO.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ELIMINATION MATCH, TWO TITLE BOUTS HEADLINES NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS
7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship.. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON ROYAL RUMBLE STORE, SIGNINGS
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NICK KHAN DISCUSSES VINCE MCMAHON'S RETURN, STEPHANIE'S EXIT, SELLING WWE AND MORE
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on today's episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, where he discusses Vince stepping down, his return, his intent on working on strategic alternatives and not the wrestling product, the Saudi Arabia story and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT RETURNING TO ORLANDO FRIDAY, HARD TO KILL DARK MATCH NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link. Gail Kim and Steve Maclin will be joining us...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR 2023 ON SALE NEXT WEEK
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. It will be the fist time...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICK FOLEY, CM PUNK, ODB AND MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE
Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pen the following about the late Jay Briscoe:. "I just woke up to the sad news that Jay Briscoe has passed away in a terrible car accident in Delaware. I first saw Jay perform, along with his brother Mark, at an ROH show in Long Island in 2005, and was immediately impressed with their passion for professional wrestling - and the unique look and style that helped make them one of the finest tag teams in the world. Although I did not know the Briscoes well, I thought they were an amazing team, with a résumé of great matches with a who’s who of some of the greatest workers of their era. I last saw “Dem Boys” in action from a front row seat when they took on the Von Erichs at “Ric Flair’s Last Match” in July, 2022. My deepest condolences go out to to the Pugh family and the friends and fans of Jay Briscoe."
