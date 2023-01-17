Mick Foley took to his Facebook to pen the following about the late Jay Briscoe:. "I just woke up to the sad news that Jay Briscoe has passed away in a terrible car accident in Delaware. I first saw Jay perform, along with his brother Mark, at an ROH show in Long Island in 2005, and was immediately impressed with their passion for professional wrestling - and the unique look and style that helped make them one of the finest tag teams in the world. Although I did not know the Briscoes well, I thought they were an amazing team, with a résumé of great matches with a who’s who of some of the greatest workers of their era. I last saw “Dem Boys” in action from a front row seat when they took on the Von Erichs at “Ric Flair’s Last Match” in July, 2022. My deepest condolences go out to to the Pugh family and the friends and fans of Jay Briscoe."

2 DAYS AGO