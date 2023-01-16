Read full article on original website
Related
wvpe.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
wvpe.org
What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?
The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
wvpe.org
Michigan State Police grants will help schools hire resource officers
The state is rolling out grants to help schools hire resource officers to be on hand to help with campus safety and crisis management. The grants will add up to nearly $25 million. The money will go to 195 local and intermediate school districts and charter schools with a focus on smaller schools that don’t already have resource officers.
wvpe.org
Former St. Joseph County Clerk cleared of allegations
An Indiana State Police investigation focusing on St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn has cleared her of tampering allegations. The original complaint centered on Glenn and election officials using several keys to get into a secure absentee ballot storage area. It was during the Primary Election of 2022. The complaint was assigned to a special prosecutor who called for the Indiana State Police to investigate. Court documents say Democratic County Clerk Rita Glenn upheld her duties after Republican keyholder Ben Horvath didn’t show up the day before a Primary election to process absentee ballots. The evidence shows a reasonable belief that Glenn did try to find a Republican to open the door. The investigation says Glenn sent several emails to different Republican officials trying to contact Ben Horvath, who was unreachable at the time. As a result, the criminal investigation is now closed. You can read a copy of the report below.
Comments / 0