An Indiana State Police investigation focusing on St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn has cleared her of tampering allegations. The original complaint centered on Glenn and election officials using several keys to get into a secure absentee ballot storage area. It was during the Primary Election of 2022. The complaint was assigned to a special prosecutor who called for the Indiana State Police to investigate. Court documents say Democratic County Clerk Rita Glenn upheld her duties after Republican keyholder Ben Horvath didn’t show up the day before a Primary election to process absentee ballots. The evidence shows a reasonable belief that Glenn did try to find a Republican to open the door. The investigation says Glenn sent several emails to different Republican officials trying to contact Ben Horvath, who was unreachable at the time. As a result, the criminal investigation is now closed. You can read a copy of the report below.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO