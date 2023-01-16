ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur, IL

97X

This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

House fire Wednesday night on Bloomington’s west side

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Fire Department was called Wednesday night for a house fire on the city’s west side. Crews responded around 8:50 p.m. to 709 West Market Street. When firefighters arrived, they located the blaze in the back half of the home. Crews had the fire under...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews battle home fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

No such thing as a “safe” jail: 31-year-old woman dies at Champaign County jail

On October 13, 2022, Tillie Deitz, a mother of three young children, died in the Champaign County jail. As I found in my own review of publicly available documents, Deitz admitted to being a drug user upon entering the jail and told officers she was experiencing symptoms of withdrawal. An autopsy ruled that her death was the result of an acute toxicity of fentanyl — the synthetic opiate responsible for a growing number of drug overdoses.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
bloomingtonil.gov

Media Release- Lights On- 1-18-22

Bloomington, IL - On Tuesday, 11/17/2023, Country Financial agents, City of Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, CEO of Lights On! Don Samuel, Manager of the Bloomington Walmart Michael Holleman, local community members, and members of the Bloomington Police Department were present for a press conference to unveil the Lights On! program in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found

UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
ATLANTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man charged for deadly Sunday crash

Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
PAXTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man convicted of first degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash

Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
ARCOLA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide

Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
