Elmhurst, IL

WOMI Owensboro

Illinois Woman Runs Over Boyfriend With Car After Ugly Argument

A fight between an Illinois couple turns violent when the man was hit by his girlfriend's car. Being in a relationship is not easy. Many people that have been part of a couple understand sometimes it's just not meant to be. You can try and try but it's just not going to work. Hopefully, they figure it out early enough so there isn't a lot of ugliness. Things can get nasty between two people that don't get along but won't break up.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
wgnradio.com

Could someone be criminally charged for an honest mistake?

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the updates on the assault weapons ban in Illinois and the laws for locking up guns. She also talks about whether or not someone can be criminally charged for an honest mistake and some New Year’s resolutions for getting your legal affairs in order.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened

Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
ILLINOIS STATE
