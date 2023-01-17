Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Illinois Woman Runs Over Boyfriend With Car After Ugly Argument
A fight between an Illinois couple turns violent when the man was hit by his girlfriend's car. Being in a relationship is not easy. Many people that have been part of a couple understand sometimes it's just not meant to be. You can try and try but it's just not going to work. Hopefully, they figure it out early enough so there isn't a lot of ugliness. Things can get nasty between two people that don't get along but won't break up.
Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
‘Nothing happened,’ Ald. Derrick Curtis says of shooting that left daughter wounded
CHICAGO — Less than two weeks after his adult daughter was shot during one of his gun safety classes, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis insisted that “nothing happened” and “she’s fine.” Curtis’ comments came in response to questions posed by WGN Investigates following Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Asked if he was in touch with the Illinois […]
Man with special needs shot in head while waiting for bus after mistaken for rival gang , police say
A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop to attend school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Man sleeping with a gun in his waistband shot himself and a 3-year-old, then lied about what happened, Chicago police say
A Chicago man on probation for a felony gun case shot himself and his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son when a gun discharged in his waistband while they all slept in the same bed, then lied to police about what happened, prosecutors said Wednesday. Saying the allegations against Michael Howard-Owens are...
Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops: VIDEO
Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.
Final suspect sentenced to 33 years in prison for Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
AURORA, Ill. - A third man was sentenced for the 2021 Aurora carjacking that left a woman paralyzed. The Kane County State's Attorney says Darrell Frazier was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Frazier pled guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. The sentence is generally 18 years this offense, but a...
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
Surveillance video shows off-duty CPD officer fighting for gun before shooting alleged robber
Investigators said there was a struggle over the officer's weapon before the suspect was shot.
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Could someone be criminally charged for an honest mistake?
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the updates on the assault weapons ban in Illinois and the laws for locking up guns. She also talks about whether or not someone can be criminally charged for an honest mistake and some New Year’s resolutions for getting your legal affairs in order.
5 Missouri Prisoners On the Run After Escaping from this Jail
There are 5 Missouri inmates who are now on the run after escaping from the Saint Francois County Detention Center Tuesday night. Authorities have shared details and pictures of the men that are now being sought by law enforcement authorities. The Saint Francois County Sheriff's Department shared this news on...
Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs
(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened
Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
