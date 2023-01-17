A fight between an Illinois couple turns violent when the man was hit by his girlfriend's car. Being in a relationship is not easy. Many people that have been part of a couple understand sometimes it's just not meant to be. You can try and try but it's just not going to work. Hopefully, they figure it out early enough so there isn't a lot of ugliness. Things can get nasty between two people that don't get along but won't break up.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO