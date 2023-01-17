ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with...
