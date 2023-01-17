Read full article on original website
Houston Dash forward Ryan Gareis signs extension
Houston Dash forward Ryan Gareis signed an extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Friday. As a rookie last
Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with...
Family of Kentucky teen who died at soccer practice reaches settlement with school
The family of Matthew Mangine Jr., a Northern Kentucky high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020, has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allowed...
