Yung Miami gave the public insight into her bedroom activities during a recent episode of her Caresha Please show, as the rapper revealed that one of her fetishes is being urinated on when engaging in sexual relations. The 28-year-old star was hosting while playing a game of Resha Roulette with Caresha Please guest and fellow Miami native Trina when she selected a card ordering the participants to take a shot of alcohol if the enjoy “golden showers.” A “golden shower” is a term used to describe an instance in which someone urinates on another person or group of people, normally...

36 MINUTES AGO