Flemington, NJ

Flemington Planning Comprehensive Community Safety Outreach Program

By Audrey Blumberg
 5 days ago

FLEMINGTON, NJ – The Flemington Borough Council is planning to launch a comprehensive community safety outreach program, with a particular focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety, following the death of a resident in a road accident Jan. 4 in neighboring Raritan Township.

Santiago Felix Reyes-Olea, a long-time resident of Flemington, was riding his bike on Route 31 in Raritan when he was struck by a Ford Taurus while attempting to cross the northbound lane of the highway. The 50-year-old was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he died from his injures.

Councilmember Susan Engelhardt remembered the tragedy during the council meeting Jan. 9, and she called on members of the community to support the family.

“His family has been residents of Flemington Borough for over 30 years, and he was the breadwinner of their family, a very large family,” said Engelhardt, who attended a wake for the victim alongside fellow councilmembers Jeremy Long and Tony Parker.

“I just ask everybody to keep their family in your prayers, and donations to assist the family with the financial burdens of expenses related to the funeral are appreciated,” she added.

The tragedy, Engelhardt said, has also accelerated the council’s plans to launch a community safety outreach program.

“The police have been wanting to for a long time to do some outreach with pedestrian and bike safety,” she said. “So hopefully this man's death will result in some promotion of that, and if it helps one person, that's a good thing.”

Long said members of the community will need to play their part in making Flemington Borough safer by reporting actual incidents “where there's a clear crime in progress, a crash, traffic complaint or absolutely suspicious behavior as it's happening so that could be addressed right away.”

Long also said he has spoken to Flemington Borough Police Chief Jerry Rotella about “tips and strategies for the multiple different audiences who are moving through Flemington.”

“So I've got tips for drivers, cyclists, walkers and runners, and to report aggressive driving,” Long said. “I would just hope that as a council, as borough administrator, we could put together some materials for people, send those out, all these tips.”

Long shared the tips, drawn up by Rotella.

Drivers are reminded to turn on vehicle headlights at dusk and be vigilant in looking out for cyclists and pedestrians.
Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.
Slow down and obey the posted speed limit. Look before opening your door.
When traveling on roadways, cyclists should follow the same rules of the road as motorized vehicles. This means stopping at stop signs; obeying traffic signals and lane markings; and using hand signals to let others know your intention to stop or turn.
Cyclists should not wear headphones so they can hear if a car is approaching.
Cyclists should slow down and check for oncoming traffic before entering any street or intersection.
Cyclists should do their best to anticipate hazards and adjust your position in traffic accordingly.
Be predictable: ride with the flow of traffic, on the right and in a straight line, not in and out of parked cars on the side of the street.
Be visible and wear the proper protective gear. Make eye contact with motorists to let them know you are there (but don't always expect them to see you). And stay visible by riding where drivers are looking (i.e., do not pass on the right). Bicyclists should be particularly mindful of their visibility to other vehicles in the evening, especially when biking during rush hour or later.
For walkers, whether going for an afternoon stroll, commuting to work on foot or getting some exercise, use signaled crosswalks when possible. Use extreme caution when crossing at intersections without signals.
Look both ways before crossing the street. Never run between cars into the street.
Wear clothing that allows drivers and people to see you. That means no dark clothes after dark or early in the morning.
Exercising outdoors at dusk or at night can be dangerous without some type of reflective device on clothing. Many athletic shoes have reflective qualities built in, but also consider a vest complete with reflective tape.
Runners are also reminded to always carry identification with them when they go out. If carrying a license seems too inconvenient, consider purchasing an identification bracelet or tag for a shoe.

Rotella also requests that people report aggressive driving, which is a combination of unsafe and unlawful actions that demonstrate a conscious and willful disregard for safety.

These offenses include:

Running red lights and stop signs
Following too closely or tailgating
Changing lanes unsafely
Failing to yield the right of way
Improper passing, and speeding.

Aggressive driving is against the law.

Whether on a bicycle or in a car, drivers should report aggressive driving if they see it. Rotella said police will need to know the following information:

Description of vehicle (color, make, model, license plate state and license plate number).
Description of driver (sex, race, age, hair color, height, weight).
Location of incident.
Date and time of incident.
Description of what happened.
The number to call is (908)782-3434 or 911.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

