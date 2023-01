All around the New England region, people are wondering, when will it snow?. The state of Massachusetts, specifically the east of route I-495, has recorded no snowstorms throughout the beginning of the winter season for the first time since 1872. Experts say that this is because of a shift in the polar vortex due to climate change. Experts also reported that the shift will move the regular snowfall schedule back 3 months. However, a shift due to climate change doesn’t repel skiers from ski resorts.

WESTMINSTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO