New Technique Improves Single-Cell Genomic Analysis of Archived Specimens
Columbia University researchers have developed a new RNA sequencing method that they report achieves high-quality results from small volumes of frozen tumor specimens. They demonstrated the success of their technique in two clinical studies that profiled dozens of tumor samples, both those archived and those freshly collected, to understand how they respond to anti-tumor therapy.
Key Role of Neural Networks in Circadian Rhythm Regulation
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have made a significant discovery in understanding the role neural networks play in regulating circadian rhythms. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, found that cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) plays a crucial role in regulating circadian rhythms through neural networks. Circadian rhythms are...
Scientists Explore Impact of Original Antigenic Sin on Vaccines
According to a new study published in Nature, scientists have found evidence that our immune systems react most strongly to the viral strains we encountered in childhood. Known as original antigenic sin (OAS), the body’s first exposure to a virus like influenza or COVID is the “original sin” that forever biases its immune response against newer strains. The findings may have far-reaching implications for developing influenza and COVID vaccines.
How Cells Make Decisions about Migration Direction
Purdue University researchers have reverse-engineered a cellular signal processing system and used it like a logic gate to better understand what determines the migration direction of specific cells. “In our experiments, we’ve been observing and studying how these cancer cells migrate, because it’s an important aspect of cancer metastasis,” said...
Electrical Discovery Reveals Secrets of Collective Bacterial Behavior
Researchers at the University of Cologne's Institute for Biological Physics have made a groundbreaking discovery about the electrical potential of bacteria and how it relates to the lifestyle of these single-cell organisms. The team discovered that when bacteria form spatially structured communities, also known as biofilms, they begin to behave as a collective and protect themselves better against external stresses like antibiotics.
