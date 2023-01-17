ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

The Adelphi Orchestra presents Symphonic Voyages

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with "Symphonic Voyages" on March 18th & 19th. The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish".
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art in the Atrium presents "Soul of African American Art" visual art exhibit at MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its second major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries. In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Soul of African American Art." The exhibit runs now through March 5.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dan and Claudia Zanes to perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Discover “the gold standard in kids’ music” (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00pm. The duo will perform Dan’s greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, ‘Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Players Guild of Leonia presents "Bedroom Farce"

(LEONIA, NJ) -- Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, presents the hilarious comedy, Bedroom Farce, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre over three weekends, starting Friday, January 20, and closing on Sunday, February 5th. Bedroom Farce, written by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, takes place in the bedrooms of three married couples during one very long night.
LEONIA, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show

(NEWARK, NJ) -- All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:00pm in NJPAC's intimate Victoria Theater. Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen. Her first book, The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be published April 2023 with Harper.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Upcoming Shows at White Eagle Hall

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In the New Year, White Eagle Hall continues an exciting schedule of events for everyone for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has nine shows scheduled this month. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM"

(TENAFLY, NJ) -- ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM", group show, from January 17 to February 11, 2023. This show examines our interpretations of daily life as it fulfills or rejects social norms. How do our connections create a sense of play and intimacy? How is connections also a limiting experience? The artists represented here are concerned with the process of gaining perspective on these experience. The show is curated by Sunhee Yoon.
TENAFLY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Award Winners

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has named Kean University student Chad Colacurcio (Class of ’23) and alumnus Steven Patrick (Class of ‘78 ) as the winners of the 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Awards, named for longtime donors W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher. Both winners will receive a cash prize and a one-day developmental reading of their plays with a professional cast and director.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band with the TTBB Horns & special guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Doors are at 7:00pm, the concert begins at 8:00pm. From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center...
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Violinist Hilary Hahn in Sibelius concerto with New Jersey Symphony, plus music by Coleridge-Taylor and Prokofiev

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912) was a prolific black British composer of chamber music, choral works, songs and orchestral works, including the brilliant single-movement Ballade in A Minor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra on March 9, 2023 at 7:30pm. Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. Tickets range from $25-$64.50 and are on sale now.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves Album of the Month: "Live in Asbury Park" by Sean Tobin

Asbury Park-based singer-songwriter Sean Tobin is the 2022 Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year and one of my Dirty Jersey Dozen independent acts who made the most waves, whose preceding LP, “Ghost of the Arcade,” was a Top 3 album that spawned two Top 10 songs on my year-end lists. And that’s just a small portion of the success he had in 2022, so what he does next has a lot to live up to. But the three-song EP “Live in Asbury Park” due on Jan. 20 is more like a souvenir from an 11-state tour that proved Sean and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, have the goods to be Asbury’s next national act.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Madonna is heading back on tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour named Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Just Add Sound Presents National Day of Racial Healing

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Just ADD Sound presents 2023 National Day of Racial Healing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00pm on ZOOM and Facebook LIVE. Through interviews, performances and a Q & A, Just ADD Sound explores “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. This event is Free and Open to the Public but audiences must register in advance.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy