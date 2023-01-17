Read full article on original website
The Adelphi Orchestra presents Symphonic Voyages
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with "Symphonic Voyages" on March 18th & 19th. The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish".
She Could Have Danced All Night: "My Fair Lady" is Back
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and The Company © Jeremy Daniel. Sami Murphy, veteran actress, is back in a huge play yet again, this time in My Fair Lady. She’s not the star, but a co-star who appears as numerous different characters in the show. You see her again and again and again.
Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
Art in the Atrium presents "Soul of African American Art" visual art exhibit at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its second major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries. In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Soul of African American Art." The exhibit runs now through March 5.
Dan and Claudia Zanes to perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Discover “the gold standard in kids’ music” (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00pm. The duo will perform Dan’s greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, ‘Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
The Players Guild of Leonia presents "Bedroom Farce"
(LEONIA, NJ) -- Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, presents the hilarious comedy, Bedroom Farce, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre over three weekends, starting Friday, January 20, and closing on Sunday, February 5th. Bedroom Farce, written by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, takes place in the bedrooms of three married couples during one very long night.
NJPAC presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show
(NEWARK, NJ) -- All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:00pm in NJPAC's intimate Victoria Theater. Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen. Her first book, The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be published April 2023 with Harper.
Upcoming Shows at White Eagle Hall
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In the New Year, White Eagle Hall continues an exciting schedule of events for everyone for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has nine shows scheduled this month. The...
The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM"
(TENAFLY, NJ) -- ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM", group show, from January 17 to February 11, 2023. This show examines our interpretations of daily life as it fulfills or rejects social norms. How do our connections create a sense of play and intimacy? How is connections also a limiting experience? The artists represented here are concerned with the process of gaining perspective on these experience. The show is curated by Sunhee Yoon.
Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Award Winners
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has named Kean University student Chad Colacurcio (Class of ’23) and alumnus Steven Patrick (Class of ‘78 ) as the winners of the 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Awards, named for longtime donors W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher. Both winners will receive a cash prize and a one-day developmental reading of their plays with a professional cast and director.
Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band with the TTBB Horns & special guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Doors are at 7:00pm, the concert begins at 8:00pm. From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center...
Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
Violinist Hilary Hahn in Sibelius concerto with New Jersey Symphony, plus music by Coleridge-Taylor and Prokofiev
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912) was a prolific black British composer of chamber music, choral works, songs and orchestral works, including the brilliant single-movement Ballade in A Minor.
Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra on March 9, 2023 at 7:30pm. Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. Tickets range from $25-$64.50 and are on sale now.
Makin Waves Album of the Month: "Live in Asbury Park" by Sean Tobin
Asbury Park-based singer-songwriter Sean Tobin is the 2022 Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year and one of my Dirty Jersey Dozen independent acts who made the most waves, whose preceding LP, “Ghost of the Arcade,” was a Top 3 album that spawned two Top 10 songs on my year-end lists. And that’s just a small portion of the success he had in 2022, so what he does next has a lot to live up to. But the three-song EP “Live in Asbury Park” due on Jan. 20 is more like a souvenir from an 11-state tour that proved Sean and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, have the goods to be Asbury’s next national act.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Madonna is heading back on tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour named Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.
The Excellent Documentary The Language I Speak opens the 2023 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, January 27!
The Language I Speak, an excellent and very informative documentary on regional varieties of spoken English in America, will be playing online for 24 hours and in-person at Voorhees Hall #105/Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey at 7PM on the Festival opening day-Friday, January 27, 2023. Here...
Just Add Sound Presents National Day of Racial Healing
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Just ADD Sound presents 2023 National Day of Racial Healing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00pm on ZOOM and Facebook LIVE. Through interviews, performances and a Q & A, Just ADD Sound explores “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. This event is Free and Open to the Public but audiences must register in advance.
The ShowRoom to celebrate 50th anniversary of "The Poseidon Adventure"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Poseidon Adventure launched a film genre when it was released on December 13, 1972. The ShowRoom will celebrate this 50th annivesary milestone with a one night only screening Friday, January 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at showroomcinemas.com. Disaster movies in the 1970’s featured...
