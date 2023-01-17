ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors

All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
DENVER, CO
Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others

A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
LOVELAND, CO
Windsor, CO
