In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents
Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:
webnewsobserver.com
Is it love or attachment? Know the difference
We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
In-Law Refuses to Stop Calling New Mom by 'Insulting' Nickname
Is calling someone by a nickname they don't like considered harassment?. There are a lot of complex relationships in life, but none are as complicated as the in-law relationship.
The Transition To Motherhood Has A Name: Matrescence. So Why Don't We Talk About It?
The concept of "matrescence" is helping moms feel seen. Here's what to know about this phase of life — and how to navigate it.
psychologytoday.com
Eliminating Guilt, Shame, Regret, and Worry
Regret and shame often result from feelings of guilt. Guilt is a sense of culpability that can be helpful or devastating in one's life. When you make a mistake, own it. Correct it if you can, then let it go. Here's how. It has been said that we are living...
HelloGiggles
What It Means to Dream About Your Teeth Falling Out
It’s easy to understand why so many of us want to know exactly where our dreams come from and precisely what they mean. After all, the average person spends approximately one-third of their life sleeping—or at least trying to, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine. What’s more, the practice of understanding not only what our dreams mean – but what they say about us — dates back centuries.
