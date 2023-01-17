Read full article on original website
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Banned Books: Author Jerry Craft on telling stories all kids can identify with
This discussion with Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Cartoonist and children's book author Jerry Craft published the Newbery award-winning graphic novel New Kid in 2019. New Kid also won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
Sand Hills Express
“Master Slave Husband Wife”: A startling tale of disguise to escape slavery
Inside the Boston Public Library, deep in the stacks, are clues to an escape from slavery in 1848 – a breathtaking combination of daring and deception. Author Ilyon Woo, who has spent the last seven years combing through archives from Georgia to Massachusetts, showed “Sunday Morning” an illustration of Ellen Craft, an engraving based on a daguerreotype image. “There’s just something magical when you hold this paper in your hands,” she said.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
‘Do the next right thing’: Kirk Cameron commits to ‘fight for the minds of our children’
Kirk Cameron reflected on the trajectory of his career and said his goal is to do “the next right thing that God puts in front of me.”
Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned
In Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky claimed that society has embraced bullying and become closer to a dystopia since her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton.
New York Times political reporter dies suddenly
Influential New York Times (NYT) political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 44.Police in Washington are investigating the death as a suicide after identifying the body.Hounshell’s family said in a statement that he died “after a long and courageous battle with depression”.Hounshell joined the NYT in October 2021 where he oversaw the popular “On Politics” newsletter. Prior to this, he had spent eight years at the Politico and had been the managing editor at Foreign Policy.“Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer...
News Channel Nebraska
Bestselling writer Colleen Hoover apologizes for planned coloring book based on domestic violence novel
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologized for a planned coloring book based on her novel about domestic violence, "It Ends with Us," following criticism from readers, and announced that the project will be canceled. Hoover posted a statement on her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours but was widely reported...
CNN's first "Reliable Sources" host, Bernard Kalb, has passed away at the age of 100
New York ( CNN ) - His family confirmed Sunday that Bernard Kalb, a veteran journalist and the original host of CNN's "Reliable Sources," passed away at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland. He was 100.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
Film explores descendants of last known U.S. slave ship
A documentary about the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives from Africa has been shortlisted for an Academy Award as descendants work to fight pollution around its historic community. The big picture: The Netflix film "Descendant" is backed by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions and comes as the...
Getting to Know the Eating Habits of American Presidents
Along with the peculiar habits and other factors that make up the lives of U.S. Presidents, newfound eating habits are also now on the list. Reportedly, the Presidents of the United States have the most bizarre eating habits. They are not just picky; they are either obsessed with something or despise it completely. Here are some of the weirdest eating habits of U.S. Presidents.
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
NY Times Names This Connecticut City One of 52 Places Around the World to Visit in 2023
WOW! This is remarkable! Alexander Lobrano is a prominent and respected freelance food and travel writer who's written three books on those subjects. In addition, he recently wrote an article for the New York Times titled "52 Places to Go in 2023." Included in those 52 places are London, Kangaroo...
New news, old news...
Writing about current affairs is a slippery task these days when new news becomes old news too fast to retain a reader’s fleeting interest. Take President Biden’s visit to the border, for instance. Critics had little time to point out that the president had not seen migrants massed at border fences, nor had he seen them sheltered under emergency Red Cross blankets on El Paso’s streets conveniently scrubbed for the occasion. ...
Kirkus Reviews
National Jewish Book Award Winners Are Revealed
The Jewish Book Council has announced the winners of the annual National Jewish Book Awards, given annually to “outstanding English language books of Jewish interest.”. Michael W. Twitty won the Jewish book of the year prize for KosherSoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew. A critic for Kirkus gave the book a starred review, calling it “a thoughtful, inspiring book that will have readers pondering their own ancestors and their presence in the kitchen.”
Court agrees with artist Peter Doig that ‘Pete Doige’ painting really isn’t his
The acclaimed painter Peter Doig has won a multimillion-dollar judgment against a formal correctional officer who claimed he owned a bona fide Doig work – and that Doig was just lying that he never painted it. On Wednesday Doig was awarded $2.5m by an Illinois federal court after more...
