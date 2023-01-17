Read full article on original website
Related
wlea.net
Three On-Call Firefighters Appointed For Hornell
The Board of Public Safety unanimously approved the appointments of Brandon Owens, Donald Lewis, and Christopher Davis as call men for the City of Hornell Fire Department at their January 2023 meeting. In addition to its twenty-two person roster, the Hornell Fire Department utilizes the services of call men on an as-needed basis. Chief Frank Brzozowski provided background information to the Board regarding each candidate.
WETM
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan....
WETM
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tiktok Bullying. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Chemung County man...
Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan. at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 2023 has started off with more violence inside the walls of Elmira Correctional Facility as five correctional officers were injured in the first two weeks of the year. According to New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, three incidents took place that resulted in the injury of five corrections […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
NewsChannel 36
Fatal crash in Bath claims 59-year-old man
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- A 59-year-old Bath man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a SUV on Geneva Street during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18th. According to Bath Police, while the investigation is still ongoing, it appears that distracted driving was a factor. Police...
One injured in rollover accident in McKean County
One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday. At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
WETM
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after disagreement
The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tips...
wlea.net
Five Guards Assaulted In Two Weeks, At Elmira Correctional
Elmira , NY – Five officers sustained minor injuries after three separate inmate attacks at the maximum security correctional facility in the first two weeks of January. The first assault occurred on Friday, January 6. An inmate was utilizing a facility phone and had gone over his allotted time. He was ordered by an officer to get off the phone and he refused. The officer approached the inmate and ordered him back to his cell. Initially, the inmate complied and was escorted by the officer back to his cell. During the escort, the inmate turned and struck the officer in the left side of his face. A second officer responded to the attack and assisted in putting the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. On the ground, the two officers applied handcuffs to the inmate.
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
West Herr gifts 18-year-old Gabby Kranock a wheelchair van
18–year-old Gabby Kranock who’s paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver has been gifted a wheelchair van by West Herr.
14850.com
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
ithaca.com
Bangs Ambulance Responds to More than a Dozen Ice-Related Injuries in Single Day
January 17, 2023 will go down in history as one of the slipperiest days the City of Ithaca has ever experienced. Tompkins County experienced several hours of freezing rain during the morning rush hour on January 17 — leading to numerous pedestrian injuries and motor vehicle crashes throughout the county.
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
wlea.net
Water Main Break In Hornell
HORNELL, NY – From Hornell City Hall:. There is a Water Main Break on Hartshorn Street. Residents in this area may experience low water pressure until the break is repaired. Thank you for your patience as crews work to repair the break as quickly as possible.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Village Police Reports
Officers make felony DWI, child endangerment, harassment, and probation arrests. All those accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Ryan J. Sheridan, age 29 of Wellsville, charging him with DWI (Class D Felony), AUO 1st (Class E Felony), Refusal to take a breath test, Use a Rented/Loaned/Leased Vehicle w/o Interlock, Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and Speed in Zone. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Sheridan was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Sheridan is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm.
Comments / 0