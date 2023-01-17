Elmira , NY – Five officers sustained minor injuries after three separate inmate attacks at the maximum security correctional facility in the first two weeks of January. The first assault occurred on Friday, January 6. An inmate was utilizing a facility phone and had gone over his allotted time. He was ordered by an officer to get off the phone and he refused. The officer approached the inmate and ordered him back to his cell. Initially, the inmate complied and was escorted by the officer back to his cell. During the escort, the inmate turned and struck the officer in the left side of his face. A second officer responded to the attack and assisted in putting the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. On the ground, the two officers applied handcuffs to the inmate.

