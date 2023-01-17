ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Perjury trial looms for Baltimore's former top prosecutor

BALTIMORE (AP) — With a March trial date quickly approaching in the federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, a series of rulings Tuesday created significant new hurdles for her defense team, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney. Mosby left office earlier this month after serving two terms as Baltimore state’s attorney — a tenure defined by several high-profile decisions, including prosecuting the police officers involved in Freddie Gray’s 2015 death and dismissing the charges against Adnan Syed, whose case was featured on the hit podcast “Serial.” Mosby, who frequently touted her progressive policies, was defeated in a Democratic primary last year after federal prosecutors accused her of lying about experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account. She used the money to buy two Florida vacation properties. Her lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, has also violated several court rules in recent months, U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said during a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
WAFB

I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
Complex

Philly Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill to Prison Has Been Transferred to Civil Court

Genece Brinkley, the Pennsylvania judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison, is facing her own legal battle. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 66-year-old judge was transferred to civil court this year amid growing concerns about her ethics and work management. Brinkley’s pending criminal cases were reportedly reassigned and subjected to reviews by various lawyers and judges, who allegedly found a pattern of questionable rulings and behavior; these include imposing illegal sentences, allowing sentences to run past their maximum date, and failing to “quickly address cases remanded to her by higher courts.”
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Wbaltv.com

Marilyn Mosby's defense team seeks to withdraw from case

Marilyn Mosby's attorneys want a federal judge to allow them to withdraw as counsel, according to new court documents filed Thursday. The defense team -- A. Scott Bolden, Rizwan A. Qureshi, Kelley Miller, Anthony R. Todd, Gary E. Proctor and Lucius Outlaw -- instead wants a public defender assigned to Mosby, saying there is now a conflict of interest for them.
CBS Baltimore

Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023

BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
CBS Minnesota

Court asked to void verdict against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An attorney for Derek Chauvin asked an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. A bystander video captured Floyd's fading cries of "I can't breathe." Floyd's death touched off protests around the world and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.Chauvin's attorney, William Mohrman,...
CBS Baltimore

Hogan to leave office with high approval ratings intact, Gonzales Poll finds

BALTIMORE -- A new administration is shaping up in Annapolis as Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with his approval ratings intact.With Maryland one day away from having a new leader, it seems Governor-elect Wes Moore will have some big shoes to fill.A Gonzales Poll released overnight found Hogan will be leaving the office tomorrow on a high note, departing with the same strong job approval ratings he's enjoyed for most of his time in office.The telephone poll of about 800 registered voters statewide was taken last week found statewide. The pollsters found 77% of Maryland voters approve of the...
