Read full article on original website
Related
Not Offended People Say Wyoming Has A ‘Smell” About It, Right?
One thing I've learned about Wyoming, is the smells are incredible. Good or bad (by Wyoming standards), they could be bottled up and sold for lots of money to the people that live in really stinky states. Have you ever noticed that every person has a distinct smell about them?...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
10 Wyoming Urban Legends That Will Keep You Up At Night
These are the stories that most people have heard, many believe are true, but few of them are. Let's have a look at the top 10 Urban Legends of Wyoming and try to decide which ones are actually true. 10). Big Nose George. Was his skin actually made into a...
Sheridan Media
Recovering road-killed wildlife on Wyoming roads requires authorization from Game and Fish
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reached out to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. To collect roadkill, the public needs approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization for the collection can be done through the app, even without cellular service.
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service.
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
Douglas Budget
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Food Network Claims They’ve Found The Best BBQ In Wyoming
It's a bold statement by the Food Network to claim they've found the BEST BBQ in the state. I get that Wyoming doesn't have the long standing reputation for BBQ, like Missouri, Tennessee or Texas, but we know how to cook meat in the Cowboy State and have plenty of great BBQ joints.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
sweetwaternow.com
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0