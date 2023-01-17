ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Recovering road-killed wildlife on Wyoming roads requires authorization from Game and Fish

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reached out to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. To collect roadkill, the public needs approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization for the collection can be done through the app, even without cellular service.
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!

Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?

In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
