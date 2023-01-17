Read full article on original website
Diana Elam
Diana Elam, age 62, of Monticello, KY, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. 2 sons, Nathan Earl “Nate” Elam (Tela) and Matthew Stephens (Amanda) 3 grandchildren, Cassidy Elam Colt Elam and Zowie Stephens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023, between 11...
Multiple Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Lucas Decker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Judgments to follow on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree, persistent felony offender-2nd degree, burglary-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Friday Sports
Last night in Girl’s basketball it was Wayne County defeated by Southwestern in a girl’s district game 42-33. Wayne County boys host Adair County. Wayne County Lady Cards will host Knox Central. The Lady Cardinals host Berea. The Mat Cards are at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown...
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Tommy West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court...
Wayne County Students Named to All-District Band
Join Wayne County Band Director Andy Critz in congratulating eight local student musicians on their distinguished accomplishment being named to the All-District Band! These students worked on this on their own time outside of class. They traveled to Somerset High School recently to audition and were then selected to participate in the prestigious All-District Band with other fine musicians from neighboring schools.
Cocaine Discovered in Overnight Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.
Police Report Four Additional Theft Arrests
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan 15) Monticello Police Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. Upon arrival, Officers learned two men suspected of shoplifting had left the store. The ensuing investigation by Loss Prevention Officers and MPD Officers resulted in the perpetrators being identified and located a short time later on 3rd Street.
Latest Covid Map
Wayne County is still in the “green” category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but neighboring Clinton County is now back in the “red,” indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Pulaski, McCreary, and...
Winds Cause Electrical Problems Thursday
South KY RECC crews worked into the night to restore service to multiple locations in the area that were without power due to issues caused by strong wind gusts. At one point in Wayne County, 208 was without power in the HWY 200 area after a tree was down on a line. Wayne County Airport recorded a wind gust of 47 mph.
