According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO