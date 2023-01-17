Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.

ASHVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO