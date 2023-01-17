Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
Hilton man arrested for DWAI- Drugs and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle D. Mattle., 26, of Hilton, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. During a traffic stop on Transit Road...
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty for fatal 2017 hit-and-run
The Erie County DA announced that a jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of manslaughter as well as one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail accused of terroristic threats. City of Bradford Police arrested 47-year-old Shannon Lee Stuckey after a woman at a YWCA group home reported that she and her 3-year-old child had been threatened by Stuckey for over a week, saying that he threatened to stab them.
wnynewsnow.com
“Nunchucks,” Drugs Allegedly Recovered In Falconer Man’s Vehicle
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) — A Falconer man faces charges after he was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with a controlled substance and Chuka Sticks, commonly known as “nunchucks”, in the car with him. Robert Kendrick, Jr., 40-years-old, was arrested after the...
wnynewsnow.com
Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
Three separate searches lead to arrests in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with assisting law enforcement partners recently searched three residences in Jamestown, New York. Four people were charged with crimes. The raids began at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 17. The first search was at a residence on the first block of Beech Street where investigators allegedly found more […]
Two arrested for driving violations at court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were arrested in Ashville, New York, for alleged driving violations while they were attending a court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders. On Jan. 11, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was hosting a victim impact panel meeting in Ashville. The meetings are mandated for defendants who have been charged with driving while intoxicated […]
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Addison resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to Wal-Mart, in the Town of Horseheads, for report of a larceny. It was determined that Tyler A. Leasure, age 25, from Addison, had left Wal-Mart without paying for numerous items. Ms. Leasure was charged with Petit...
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Ashford
Salamanca woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Ashford. On January 12, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Chelsea M. Cook, 28, of Salamanca, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. During a traffic stop on U.S. Route 219 in the town of Ellicottville for violations observed in...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Village Police Reports
Officers make felony DWI, child endangerment, harassment, and probation arrests. All those accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Ryan J. Sheridan, age 29 of Wellsville, charging him with DWI (Class D Felony), AUO 1st (Class E Felony), Refusal to take a breath test, Use a Rented/Loaned/Leased Vehicle w/o Interlock, Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and Speed in Zone. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Sheridan was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Sheridan is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm.
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash. On January 15, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Blake C. Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a one-vehicle accident at State Route 16 and State Route 242 in the town of Machias observed Spruce exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Spruce was then arrested and transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment.
wnynewsnow.com
Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
