Hollyoaks reveals dramatic Eric return in 13 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric causes further turmoil for the Chen-Williams family when a visit from Honour ends in a big row. Elsewhere, Bobby faces sentencing over his crimes, while Vicky makes preparations to leave the village. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
Hollyoaks' Juliet and Peri to make big decision in cancer story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax will make a big decision in Hollyoaks' on-going cancer story. The former couple have been leaning on one another for support in light of Juliet's lymphoma diagnosis, having originally split due to Juliet's attraction to now-former partner Nadira. In upcoming scenes, Peri...
Hollyoaks kicks off Shaq Qureshi's exit story as he makes big decision
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has kicked off Shaq Qureshi's exit storyline, as he struggles to adjust to life in the village after the death of his girlfriend Verity Hutchinson. Tonight's (January 20) episode saw Shaq struggling with his grief after a brochure arrived revealing that Verity had booked the pair...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson faces new worries over baby
EastEnders spoilers follow. Zack Hudson has faced new worries about his baby's arrival in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Zack learned he is HIV+ after former friend Brett shared his own diagnosis — and encouraged him to get tested because they'd shared steroid needles. Wednesday's (January 18) episode saw Zack...
Hollyoaks' Nikki Sanderson stars in new spin-off documentary as IRL series returns
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct. Hollyoaks IRL has returned for a second series starting today (January 18), looking at real-life people and their experiences that mirror recent storylines in the soap. Viewers recently saw a harrowing episode in which Maxine Minniver tried to make her way...
Death in Paradise fans spot ominous clue about Neville's future
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have spotted a clue that this season could be DI Neville Parker's last. While tonight's episode (January 20) followed the story of a mysterious death of estate agent and con artist Cheryl Horner, viewers were more focused on whether Neville's time on the island could soon be over.
The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale
The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
James Cameron reveals major change for Avatar 3
Avatar 3 spoilers follow. Avatar 2 director James Cameron has revealed a major change for the franchise's forthcoming third movie. The first Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is currently still in cinemas, but plans are already well underway for Avatar 3's release. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was...
EastEnders – is Linda Carter leaving and what will happen to The Queen Vic?
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episode (January 20), which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer but hasn't yet aired on TV. EastEnders landlady Linda Carter has returned to Walford this week, but a subsequent bombshell has suggested this could be short-lived. A grief-stricken Linda has made it clear...
Are Emmerdale's Will Ash and Coronation Street's Peter Ash related?
Emmerdale and Coronation Street spoilers follow. Emmerdale welcomed a familiar face to the show's cast at Christmas, as former Waterloo Road star Will Ash made his first appearance as Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother. Show bosses have brought in Will to play Caleb Miligan, who has infuriated Cain by...
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid fears CCTV blunder after killing again
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid will be left terrified next week as his next killing is potentially caught on CCTV on Coronation Street. The character recently killed Leo Thompkins, and has been spending the last few months covering up his death. However, Teddy managed to rumble Stephen's involvement in...
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley left furious over Daniel's new plan
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley is to be left furious over her fiancé Daniel Osbourne's new plan. Daisy has recently been receiving unwanted flowers and gifts from someone called Justin (played by Waterloo Road's Andrew Still) and begins to feel helpless when she realises that she's being stalked.
Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw makes huge decision to protect Paul Foreman
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Todd Grimshaw has sacrificed himself to protect former romantic rival Paul Foreman in Coronation Street. Viewers will remember that Todd's lies destroyed Paul's relationship with Billy, though all three have since mended fences to protect Summer from scheming Mike and Esther. In Wednesday's (January 18) episode,...
Power Rangers star explains absence from Netflix reunion special
Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always invited Amy Jo Johnson back as Kimberly Hart, but apparently the offer didn't hit the sweet spot. Premiering in spring, a first-look at this 30-year anniversary event was released just yesterday (January 18), with Walter E. Jones (as Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black and then Green Ranger) all accounted for.
Bridgerton star opens up about difficult decision to leave the Netflix show
Former Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes has opened up about her decision to depart from the series. Last summer, it was confirmed that the actress was exiting the Netflix show for its third season as Francesca Bridgerton in order to concentrate on her new Netflix project Lockwood & Co, with Anatomy of a Scandal's Hannah Dodd replacing her in the role.
Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix movie confirms release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Heart of Stone, a new spy thriller starring Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and The Tourist's Jamie Dornan. As part of its jam-packed 2023 film slate announcement video (which you can see below), the streaming giant has revealed that Heart of Stone will be released on August 11.
Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to daughter Annabelle as she makes Hollyoaks debut
Warwick Davis has celebrated his daughter Annabelle's debut as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. The star, who is known for roles including Wicket the Ewok and Professor Flitwick, tweeted a sweet tribute earlier this week ahead of Annabelle's first episode on the soap. "Shout out to my daughter, @AnnabelleLDavis who debuts...
Superman & Lois reveals first look at season 3 recasting
Superman & Lois has unveiled its season 3 teaser, giving fans a first glimpse at the new Jonathan Kent. Original star Jordan Elsass exited the role last year, later explaining that he had decided to take time to prioritise his mental health, with Michael Bishop later confirmed to be taking over the part.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood says Fleur East was “robbed” of win
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has made some very candid comments about the most recent series. In December, Hamza Yassin and professional partner Jowita Przystał won the Glitterball Trophy over Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in a competitive finale.
