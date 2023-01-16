ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Related
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 The Point

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

5 Places to Take Those Relatives You Have Visiting Montrose

Believe it or not, mid-January is when a lot of us are finally able to get those relatives that flew in for the holidays out of our houses. I know that may seem like a long time, but if you've tried to book a flight in the last year or so, you know that's usually the more preferable option available.
MONTROSE, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens

The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
oandbnews.com

Students plan rally over allegations of abuse against GJHS teacher

Editor’s Note: The Orange & Black has chosen not to name the accused or report specific allegations as no party has been charged with a crime. The organizer of the walkout willingly shared their name for publication. This is the beginning of the Orange & Black newspaper’s coverage on the ongoing situation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mineral County Miner

City of Creede passes resolution to approve settlement with Kip’s Grill

CREEDE — During a special meeting on Dec. 30, 2022, the City of Creede met in executive session and afterward in open session voted to approve Resolution 22-23 which agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit against Kip’s Grill. For the past three years, Kip’s Grill and the city have been struggling through lawsuits pertaining to different issues with the establishment.
CREEDE, CO
ouraynews.com

Accident closes Highway 550 near Colona

Update: As of 10:10 p.m., the highway is now open, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. Original story: Highway 550 is currently closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle accident about two miles south of Colona. Northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 1 at County Road 24, according to...
OURAY COUNTY, CO

