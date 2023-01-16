Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Colorado town ranked a top ‘trending destination’ for travel in 2023
TripAdvisor put together a list of top 15 trending travel destinations in the U.S. and a Colorado town made the cut.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
94kix.com
5 Places to Take Those Relatives You Have Visiting Montrose
Believe it or not, mid-January is when a lot of us are finally able to get those relatives that flew in for the holidays out of our houses. I know that may seem like a long time, but if you've tried to book a flight in the last year or so, you know that's usually the more preferable option available.
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
oandbnews.com
Students plan rally over allegations of abuse against GJHS teacher
Editor’s Note: The Orange & Black has chosen not to name the accused or report specific allegations as no party has been charged with a crime. The organizer of the walkout willingly shared their name for publication. This is the beginning of the Orange & Black newspaper’s coverage on the ongoing situation.
Mineral County Miner
City of Creede passes resolution to approve settlement with Kip’s Grill
CREEDE — During a special meeting on Dec. 30, 2022, the City of Creede met in executive session and afterward in open session voted to approve Resolution 22-23 which agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit against Kip’s Grill. For the past three years, Kip’s Grill and the city have been struggling through lawsuits pertaining to different issues with the establishment.
ouraynews.com
Accident closes Highway 550 near Colona
Update: As of 10:10 p.m., the highway is now open, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. Original story: Highway 550 is currently closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle accident about two miles south of Colona. Northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 1 at County Road 24, according to...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday’s shooting on Patterson Road saw a number of near-misses for police and citizens alike, though no injuries were reported. Shots first began to ring out around 12:08 p.m, and law enforcement quickly swarmed the area, resulting in the arrest of Michael Viegas. The...
