Read full article on original website
Related
94kix.com
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
94kix.com
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
94kix.com
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Gov. Polis plans for Colorado include "Support for Migrants". What will that mean?
In his State of the State speech today, Gov. Polis talked about his plans for immigration and the treatment of migrants. "We're doing our part to support migrants..." he said.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
94kix.com
Colorado’s Glasshouse Offers 360-Degree Views to Overnight Guests
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Glasshouse Airbnb in Basalt, Colorado. This amazing Airbnb makes for an...
94kix.com
See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
nbc11news.com
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
9News
Next Question: Why does Colorado require fewer school days than other states?
Colorado's minimum hours of instruction time goes back to a law from 1963. (Have a question you want an answer to? Email Next@9NEWS.com.)
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
How Much Snow has Colorado’s Grand Mesa Seen So Far This Winter?
Colorado's Grand Mesa is a beautiful place to visit during the winter months. If you can get up passed Powderhorn Ski Resort and on to the Mesa Lakes Lodge you'll find an amazing winter wonderland waiting to be explored. Western Colorado counts on the winter snows to restore our lakes,...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
94kix.com
PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado
Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State. Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
Comments / 0