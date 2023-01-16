( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest. The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO