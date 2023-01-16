ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week

The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologist say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. Wintry precipitation is expected for some to start the new week. Snow showers were spotted first thing on Sunday morning across Illinois and Indiana before eastward, thanks to a storm in the Ohio Valley.
WASHINGTON, DC
Malek Sherif

Tornadoes threaten millions in the South, while a winter storm threatens snow and ice in the Midwest

( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest. The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy