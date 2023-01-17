With just a little more than a week to go, The Salvation Army of Livingston County says it still has a significant amount to raise in order to meet their annual campaign goal. The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign is its largest fund-raising effort each year with the donations supporting year-round programs. The campaign’s fundraising goal for the 2022 season is $395,000, to be raised from November 1st through January 31st. To date, the campaign has not yet hit their goal and still seeks to raise over $87,000.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO