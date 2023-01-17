ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Holocaust survivor to speak with Howell High School students

A Holocaust survivor will tell the story of her family’s escape across the Nazi-Soviet frontier. Irene Miller, who is also an author, speaker and educator, will be a guest Friday at Howell High School as she share to students about her experiences. Miller, the former director of mental health...
HOWELL, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Salvation Army of Livingston County seeks to close gap on annual campaign before deadline

With just a little more than a week to go, The Salvation Army of Livingston County says it still has a significant amount to raise in order to meet their annual campaign goal. The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign is its largest fund-raising effort each year with the donations supporting year-round programs. The campaign’s fundraising goal for the 2022 season is $395,000, to be raised from November 1st through January 31st. To date, the campaign has not yet hit their goal and still seeks to raise over $87,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts

A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
BRIGHTON, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Board of Commissioners vote to change ‘moment of silent reflection’ to ‘moment of prayer’

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 to approve a resolution adding a moment of prayer to the beginning of each meeting. The resolution was originally proposed at the January 3rd meeting by Jay Drick, who advocated that the term ‘moment of silent reflection’ be changed to ‘moment of prayer’. The original plan was to create an optional schedule during which commissioners could bring in another person to lead them in prayer. The motion was supported by Wes Nakagiri, but Commissioner Doug Helzerman asked that the Board refer this decision to the General Government committee.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

